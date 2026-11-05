Apple raises $7.5 billion from bond sale, term sheet seen by Reuters shows

By Saeed Azhar

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Apple is raising about $7.5 billion from a seven-part US-dollar bond offering, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed on Thursday, adding to a growing number of tech firms tapping debt markets to fund the AI boom.

The iPhone maker is the latest major tech company to tap debt markets as the sector raises large sums to fund data centers, computing capacity and cloud expansion, despite historically relying on strong cash balances to fund growth.

The offering comprises two floating-rate notes due in 2028 and 2029 of $500 million and $750 million, respectively, the document showed.

It also includes three fixed-rate notes of $1 billion due in 2026, 2029 and 2031, carrying coupons of 4.65%, 4.75% and 4.90%, respectively.

Another $1.25 billion of notes is due in 2033 at a coupon of 5.10%, and $2 billion due in 2036 at 5.35%.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company last raised money through bonds in May 2025, when it sold $4.5 billion of debt in a four-part deal. That sale attracted $10 billion in orders.

Bloomberg News had reported on the bond sale earlier in the day and said Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities and JPMorgan were the joint book-running managers for the offering.

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the size of the offering, while JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai and Vallari Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda and Leroy Leo)