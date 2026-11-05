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Nasdaq falls at open after midterms-fueled surge as chip, data center stocks fall
By Reuters,3 days ago
Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq opened lower on Thursday as losses in chip and data center-related stocks weighed, while broader markets were muted after a rally in the last session on the back of Democrats' sweeping midterm election victory.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 330.63 points, or 0.62%, at the open to 53,686.75. The S&P 500 fell 12.86 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 7,675.76, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 198.95 points, or 0.77%, to 25,537.57 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
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