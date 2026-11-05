Russia's GDP grew 1% y/y in third quarter 2026, central bank says

MOSCOW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Russia's gross domestic product grew by 1% year-over-year in the third quarter, the central bank said on Thursday, adding that preliminary data suggested growth would continue through the rest of the year.

Disruptions to grain exports in the Black Sea were helping to fight domestic inflation, the lender added.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lucy PapachristouEditing by Andrew Osborn )