Box expands Nvidia partnership, unveils AI workflow builder

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Content management firm Box expanded its partnership with Nvidia on Thursday, unveiling a search engine that helps AI tools find more accurate answers in company files and a tool that lets teams build AI-driven workflows.

Here are more details:

• Box Context Retrieval, a new search engine built on Nvidia's Nemotron models, will be generally available to Enterprise Advanced customers early next year, the company said

• Box said the engine could improve search accuracy by 20%, cut token usage by 90% and speed up question-answering fourfold

• The company also introduced Box Architect, which lets teams build automated workflows by describing a process in plain language and is set to begin rolling out in beta to Enterprise Advanced customers in the fourth quarter

• New threat protection against bulk downloads, account takeovers and mass deletion will be available to Enterprise Advanced and Shield customers early next year, Box added

(Reporting by Anzar Mehraj in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)