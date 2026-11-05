Donors pledge $400 million for education in crises despite aid cuts

GENEVA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Donors pledged over $400 million to help educate children in crises and war zones, the UN fund for education in emergencies said on Thursday, reaching over 90% of its target despite dramatic cuts in aid spending elsewhere.

The new pledges at a Geneva pledging event combined with previous commitments amounted to a total of $541.6 million versus a target of $600 million for its 2027-2030 plan, Education Cannot Wait said in a statement, praising contributions from Germany, Britain, Norway and Switzerland.

The list of new donors did not include the United States which funded the initiative in the past and has cut aid under President Donald Trump to prioritise life-saving humanitarian assistance.

The strategic plan will focus on 10 million children, including those in conflict-hit states like Sudan and Ukraine.

The UN children's charity earlier this week warned of growing disruptions at Ukrainian schools amid Russian attacks, with air-raid alarms affecting about a quarter of children's learning hours in frontline areas like Kharkiv.

(Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Thomas Seythal)