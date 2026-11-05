SocGen to cut about 40 branches in France by 2027, source says

By Mathieu Rosemain

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Societe Generale plans to close around 148 points of sale in France by 2027, according to a document presented to unions and confirmed by a person close to the matter on Thursday.

• The 148 targeted sites include close to 40 full-service branches, bringing down the total number of branches to 1,263 by the end of 2027 from 1,300 currently, the person said.

• The closures are part of the French bank's effort to adapt its retail network to changing customer habits and simplify operations at smaller locations, the source said.

• The restructuring will involve cutting about 80 jobs, including 38 branch manager positions, but no forced departures are planned, the person said.

• French business daily Les Echos was first to report the news.

(Reporting by Mathieu RosemainEditing by Tomasz Janowski)