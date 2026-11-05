Airbus delivered about 74 planes in October, Bloomberg News reports

Nov 5 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus SE delivered about 74 planes in October, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Airbus said it does not comment before the publication of official orders and deliveries figures, which is planned for Friday.

During its third-quarter earnings update in October, the world's largest aircraft manufacturer stuck to its target of delivering around 870 aircraft this year, which would be its highest annual tally ever, and left production goals unchanged.

It will need a record fourth quarter to reach that mark.

"We have a high level of inventory," CEO Guillaume Faury told reporters after its third-quarter earnings, projecting confidence that Airbus would meet its delivery target.

Airbus remains ahead of its US rival Boeing in deliveries, having handed over 547 aircraft in the first nine months of 2026, compared with Boeing's 475.

Although Airbus typically hands over a larger number of aircraft toward the end of the year, it has in the past reduced delivery forecasts because of engine shortages and broader supply chain disruptions.

(Reporting by Ruchika Khanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)