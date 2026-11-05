Brazil's Lula to decide on fiscal measures after foreign trips, finance minister says

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's reelected President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to decide on potential fiscal measures later this month after an overseas trip, Finance Minister Dario Durigan said on Thursday, signaling that any proposals would aim to bolster existing fiscal rules.

"We will keep debating and bringing forward proposals, but when the president returns from his trip, we should have more information," Durigan said, referring to Lula's visits to Turkey and the Philippines, where he is scheduled to remain until November 15.

Lula convened Durigan and other top officials on Thursday to discuss his government's economic agenda. Durigan told reporters after the meeting that authorities remain focused on improving public finances in line with targets outlined in the 2027 budget guidelines bill.

The plan envisages an effective primary surplus of 1.3% of gross domestic product by 2030, compared with a projected deficit of 0.4% of GDP this year.

However, the government has provided few details on how it intends to achieve that turnaround as mandatory spending rises and Lula faces pressure to deliver on a raft of costly campaign promises.

Economists estimate a primary surplus of around 2% to 3% of GDP would be needed to stabilize Brazil's debt trajectory, underscoring lingering questions about the adequacy of the government's fiscal plans.

"There is no magic formula, but rather a commitment to continue improving public accounts, with a focus on strengthening the existing fiscal rules," said Durigan.

OFFICIALS LOOK TO EASE FISCAL PRESSURE

Durigan said participants in Thursday's meeting broadly agreed on both the fiscal diagnosis and the path forward, but did not discuss specific measures.

The meeting included Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, seen as a contender for the finance minister post in Lula's next administration, as well as Planning Minister Bruno Moretti and the president of Brazil's state development bank, Aloizio Mercadante.

Former Finance Ministers Fernando Haddad and Guido Mantega, both influential figures within Lula's Workers' Party, also attended, among others.

Investors have been waiting for clearer signs of fiscal discipline from Lula, with rapidly rising mandatory spending fueling concerns over debt sustainability and pushing up long-term borrowing costs.

Reflecting this dynamic, Brazil's gross public debt has risen by more than 10 percentage points during Lula's current term, reaching 82.9% of GDP.

Durigan had said earlier on Thursday that the current level of interest rates is damaging the economy and that the government must take the necessary steps to create conditions for borrowing costs to fall in a "sustainable and structural" manner.

Brazil's central bank paused its monetary easing cycle on Wednesday, leaving the benchmark Selic rate unchanged at 13.75%, one of the highest among major emerging economies.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Bernardo Caram in Brasilia, with additional reporting from Camila Moreira and Isabel Teles in Sao Paulo; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Susan Fenton and Aurora Ellis)