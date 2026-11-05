Micron pauses work on $4.5 billion Taiwan plant, Bloomberg News reports

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Micron Technology has suspended plans for a $4.5 billion memory chip plant in Taiwan due to an extended labor dispute, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Micron did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Sathvi G Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by Jochelle Mendonca)