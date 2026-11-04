Doctors in England launch primary-care trial of blood tests for spotting cancer early

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to remove reference to world-first; corrects first paragraph and first bullet to clarify that the university developed the tests with partners and that the trial will assess the tests' effectiveness)

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A clinical trial in England will assess whether family doctors' use of simple blood tests that detect multiple common cancers actually result in earlier diagnosis and improved chances of survival.

• Several such tests, developed by the University of Birmingham and its partners, will be trialed for their ability to detect signs of several cancers in a blood sample and suggest where in the body they come from

• The trial is a world-first to establish whether simple blood tests can help general practitioners (GPs) identify patients who need urgent treatment much sooner

• Cancer mortality in Britain is among the highest across OECD countries on a per capita basis

• The trial will cover 14 cancers including prostate, ovarian, bowel, pancreatic, stomach and liver, which are often diagnosed too late

• At least 200 GP practices across England's National Health Service will participate in the trial, covering more than 20,000 patients

• Patients aged 45 and over who visit their GP with abdominal symptoms like persistent bloating or discomfort will be able to participate

• The tests will use technologies including artificial intelligence and measurement of proteins in the blood

• The trial will assess how well the tests work to support GPs' judgement before a decision is made to roll them out nationally

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Sarah Young and Nancy Lapid)