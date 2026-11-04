Iran's Khamenei says US hostility will persist regardless of party in power

DUBAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Washington's hostility towards Tehran will not change through partisan shifts or any concessions to the US, and those who believe otherwise are “greatly mistaken”, Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said on Wednesday, following the Republican Party's defeats in the US midterm elections.

Khamenei warned that Iran's response to any renewed US aggression would be on a much greater scale, adding that Tehran's destruction of US bases in the region and its management of the Strait of Hormuz had been part of a campaign against US hegemony.

“The US sees the end of its hegemony as distant; we see it as near,” he said.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams)