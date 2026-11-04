Ukraine's Zelenskiy awards Melania Trump state honour

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has awarded US first lady Melania Trump a state honour for her role in helping to organise a humanitarian evacuation from a frontline town last week, according to a decree published on Wednesday.

The presidential decree, dated November 2, cited her "significant personal contribution" to humanitarian support for Ukraine and her work to help Ukrainian children, including those deported or forcibly moved from Russian-occupied territory.

The award - the Order of Princess Olga, 1st class - honours women who have made exceptional contributions in spheres including science, education, culture and charitable work.

Ukrainian officials have said Melania Trump played a pivotal role in organising the six-day ceasefire to evacuate civilians from the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian town of Oleshky, which concluded on Sunday.

It was the longest local pause in fighting since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. Nearly 800 people were evacuated, Melania Trump said.

(Reporting by Lina Golovnya; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Barbara Lewis)