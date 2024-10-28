Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Apple iPhone 16 sales blocked in Indonesia due to local parts rule

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02dnHm_0wP9rmIF00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CV9sU_0wP9rmIF00

    JAKARTA (Reuters) - Tech giant Apple Inc will not be allowed to sell its iPhone 16 smartphones in Indonesia because they have not met the country's rules on the use of locally made components, the industry ministry said.

    Indonesia requires certain smartphones sold domestically to contain at least 40% of parts manufactured locally and the iPhone 16 has not met the requirement, ministry spokesperson Febri Hendri Antoni Arief said in a statement issued on Friday.

    "Imported iPhone 16 hardwares cannot be marketed in the country, because Apple Indonesia has not fulfilled its investment commitment to earn a local content certification," he said, adding that the phones can still be brought from abroad for personal use as long as users pay the necessary taxes.

    Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    The company's iPhone 16 phones were first released in September.

    The top two smartphone makers in the first quarter of 2024 in Indonesia were Chinese firm OPPO and South Korean firm Samsung, research firm IDC said in May.

    Indonesia has a huge, tech-savvy population, making the Southeast Asian nation a key target market for tech-related investment.

    During a visit by Apple's CEO Tim Cook to Indonesia last April, Indonesia's Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said he hoped the tech giant would increase its local content by partnering with domestic firms.

    Companies usually increase the domestic requirement through such local partnerships or by sourcing parts domestically.

    Apple has no manufacturing facilities in Indonesia, but since 2018 it has been setting up app developer academies, which including the new academy have a total cost of 1.6 trillion rupiah ($101.8 million).

    ($1 = 15,720.0000 rupiah)

    (Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Helen Popper)

    Related Search

    Apple IncTim CookAgus Gumiwang KartasasmitaSoutheast AsianFebri Hendri Antoni AriefStanley Widianto

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Mexican border crackdown takes heat out of Trump’s migrant jibes
    Reuters2 days ago
    Israel military chief says if Iran attacks we will hit back with capabilities that we did not even use last time
    Reuters1 day ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    US FDA says lowest dose of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug now available
    Reuters14 hours ago
    Canada alleges Indian minister Amit Shah behind plot to target Sikh separatists
    Reuters1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Amit Shah, Indian minister accused by Canada, is Modi's closest aide
    Reuters20 hours ago
    Mexico raises concerns about US plan to bar Chinese vehicle software, hardware
    Reuters2 days ago
    Why Do Cats Follow You Into the Bathroom? Unveiling Their Secret Reasons
    Vision Pet Care3 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Stellantis to recall over 33,000 Ram trucks, NHTSA says
    Reuters19 hours ago
    Oil prices rise on optimism over solid US fuel demand
    Reuters3 hours ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Suspends Capt. James Spitler and Command Master Chief Michael Dioquino
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
    Russian drill simulates "massive" response to a nuclear strike
    Reuters1 day ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Hamas open to discussing new deal securing end to Gaza war, Israeli pull-out, group official says
    Reuters1 day ago
    Ukraine drones target ethanol plants in Russia, Telegram channels say
    Reuters2 days ago
    Coya Therapeutics reports positive immune response, safety in mid-stage Alzheimer's drug trial
    Reuters1 day ago
    IAM, Boeing had 'productive meeting', union says
    Reuters1 day ago
    AC Transit Expands Automated Camera Enforcement to Bus Stops
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Kamala Harris' law school reports an applicant surge as election nears
    Reuters1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy