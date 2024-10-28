Open in App
    Kremlin says Russia is doing all it can to try to de-escalate Middle East tensions

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iy5yQ_0wP9k85N00

    MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia was doing everything it could to try to facilitate attempts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East by urging restraint on all sides.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comments when asked about the aftermath of Israeli strikes on Iran.

    "Russia is maintaining contacts with all parties to this conflict. We have contacts with Tehran, and we have contacts with the Israelis and the Palestinians," Peskov told reporters.

    "Russia is constantly doing everything possible to call on the parties to show restraint and to facilitate any attempts to de-escalate tensions.

    "...There is still an extremely tense situation in the region and, of course, it is very important now to promote restraint in this regard."

    (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

