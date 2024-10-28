Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Russia says attempts are being made to destabilise Georgia after vote

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g9Wn0_0wP97Ll700

    MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that outside parties were trying to destabilise Georgia, after the United States and the European Union called for an investigation into alleged violations in a parliamentary election there.

    The ruling Georgian Dream party won the election with nearly 54% of the vote, according to official results that the opposition disputed.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied any Russian interference in the vote.

    Western governments are concerned about what they see as a tilt by Georgia away from Europe and towards Moscow, more than three decades after the Caucasus nation won independence when the Soviet Union collapsed.

    President Salome Zourabichvili, an opponent of Georgian Dream, on Sunday referred to the result as a "Russian special operation". She did not clarify what she meant by the term.

    Peskov said Russia strongly rejected such allegations.

    He said there had been attempts by European actors to interfere in the election, but not by Moscow.

    "We strongly reject such accusations - as you know, they have become standard for many countries. At the slightest thing, they immediately accuse Russia of interference. No, that is not true. There was no interference and the accusations are absolutely unfounded," Peskov said.

    (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Mark Trevelyan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge/Andrew Osborn)

    Related Search

    Georgia-Russia relationsRussian interferenceGeorgia electionGeorgia'S independenceWestern influenceGeorgian dream party

    Comments / 7

    Add a Comment
    Phillip Lee
    1d ago
    Russia interferes then calls foul if there's an investigation. normal
    Ida Phuqter
    2d ago
    Russia has become the Karen of the World.😆
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Russia says 'Nuclear Five' states to meet soon in New York
    Reuters20 days ago
    Russia tells Israel to not even consider attacking Iranian nuclear facilities, TASS says
    Reuters13 days ago
    Biden says Ukraine should strike back if North Korean troops cross into Ukraine
    Reuters1 day ago
    Mexico raises concerns about US plan to bar Chinese vehicle software, hardware
    Reuters2 days ago
    US-made Abrams and Bradleys built for a Cold War battle with the Soviets are fighting inside Russia, Ukrainian military video shows
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    U.S. Marine Corps veteran shot dead by cartel gunmen in Mexico
    CBS News11 hours ago
    Amit Shah, Indian minister accused by Canada, is Modi's closest aide
    Reuters20 hours ago
    Putin says Moscow will respond if West helps Ukraine to strike deep into Russia
    Reuters3 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria21 days ago
    The US is running out of air-defense missiles after using many to defend Israel in the Middle East, report reveals
    The Independent1 day ago
    US FDA says lowest dose of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug now available
    Reuters14 hours ago
    Qatar says it will work with Biden administration until 'last minute' for Gaza ceasefire deal
    Reuters1 day ago
    Oil prices rise on optimism over solid US fuel demand
    Reuters3 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Stellantis to recall over 33,000 Ram trucks, NHTSA says
    Reuters19 hours ago
    Ukraine drones target ethanol plants in Russia, Telegram channels say
    Reuters2 days ago
    Russian, Chinese and Cuban accounts are amplifying hurricane misinformation, US official says
    Reuters2 days ago
    Russian drill simulates "massive" response to a nuclear strike
    Reuters1 day ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Ukraine war briefing: Russia plans to send North Korean troops into battle as early as Sunday, Zelenskiyy says
    The Guardian5 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    What can the UN do if North Korea sends troops to Ukraine?
    Reuters7 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    Exclusive-China's Xi pressed Biden to alter language on Taiwan, sources say
    Reuters1 day ago
    North Korea long-range ballistic missile test splashes down between Japan and Russia
    Reuters4 hours ago
    No new limits on Ukraine's use of US weapons if N.Korea enters fight, Pentagon says
    Reuters2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy