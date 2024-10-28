Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    India's Sun Pharma beats Q2 profit view on higher demand for specialty drugs

    By Rishika SadamKashish Tandon,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ckSQm_0wP7nYb700

    By Rishika Sadam and Kashish Tandon

    (Reuters) -Sun Pharmaceuticals, India's largest drugmaker by revenue, reported second-quarter profit above analysts' estimates on Monday, aided by higher demand for its specialty drugs that are used to treat uncommon medical conditions.

    The Mumbai-based firm's net profit rose 28% to 30.40 billion rupees (nearly $362 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, beating analysts' estimate of 28.87 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.

    The company's high-margin global specialty pharmaceutical segment, which includes medicines for diseases such as alopecia and psoriasis, reported a 19.2% jump in sales to $286 million. This segment, which Sun Pharma calls 'high growth', contributed to more than 18% of its total sales in fiscal year 2024.

    Sun Pharma, which also makes copycat generic drugs and branded versions, reported a 9% rise in revenue to 132.91 billion rupees for the second quarter, driven by sales in the U.S. - its biggest market - and India, which jumped 21.9% and 11%, respectively.

    However, its revenue still fell short of analysts' expectation of 133.3 billion rupees.

    Generic drugmakers have been struggling with a slowdown in the U.S. due to delayed approvals for new generic drug applications, lower pricing amid stiff competition and increased inspections of generic drug manufacturing facilities by the Food and Drug Administration, according to analysts.

    To diversify its revenue streams beyond generics, Sun Pharma has been focusing on strengthening its specialty drugs pipeline, which includes its experimental diabetes and obesity treatment drug.

    The company expects to start the second-phase clinical trial of the drug in the first-half of 2025, according to Chairman Dilip Shanghvi.

    The drug will compete for a share in the global weight-loss market, which some analysts have said could reach $150 billion in the next decade.

    "We believe we have a best in class product," Shanghvi said.

    ($1 = 84.0510 Indian rupees)

    (Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Kashish Tandon; Editing by Sumana Nandy, Rashmi Aich and Sonia Cheema)

    Related Search

    Sun pharmaPharmaceutical industry trendsSumana NandyRashmi AichDilip ShanghviSonia Cheema

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    US FDA says lowest dose of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug now available
    Reuters4 hours ago
    Eli Lilly's rare sales miss for weight-loss drug sends shares tumbling
    Reuters7 hours ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    Israel military chief says if Iran attacks we will hit back with capabilities that we did not even use last time
    Reuters1 day ago
    Canada alleges Indian minister Amit Shah behind plot to target Sikh separatists
    Reuters18 hours ago
    Ukraine drones target ethanol plants in Russia, Telegram channels say
    Reuters2 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    Mexican border crackdown takes heat out of Trump’s migrant jibes
    Reuters2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    Stellantis to recall over 33,000 Ram trucks, NHTSA says
    Reuters8 hours ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza22 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria20 days ago
    Exclusive-Eyeing US election, China considers over $1.4 trillion in extra debt over next few years, say sources
    Reuters1 day ago
    Mexico's Sinaloa state reports 14 murders in one day amid wave of violence
    Reuters2 days ago
    Mexico raises concerns about US plan to bar Chinese vehicle software, hardware
    Reuters2 days ago
    Kamala Harris' law school reports an applicant surge as election nears
    Reuters20 hours ago
    Amit Shah, Indian minister accused by Canada, is Modi's closest aide
    Reuters10 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Scientists rebuild the face of 400-year-old Polish 'vampire'
    Reuters6 hours ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    125+ Vendors, Food Trucks & More: Don't Miss The 12th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo in Quincy
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Russian drill simulates "massive" response to a nuclear strike
    Reuters1 day ago
    Small business grants up to $100,000 –  applications due soon
    The HD Post6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy