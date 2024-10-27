Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Two civilians killed in Russian attacks in southern Ukraine, Kyiv says

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00RpLu_0wO5fVfZ00

    KYIV (Reuters) -Two civilians were killed in Russian attacks on Sunday in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, which is split by the front line and regularly hit by Russian artillery, drones and missiles, the regional governor said.

    An elderly man was killed after explosives were dropped on him from a drone and another man was killed by artillery fire, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on the Telegram messenger.

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday Russia had used more than 1,100 guided aerial bombs, 560 attack drones and about 20 missiles over the past week against Ukraine.

    "Russia does not stop in its terror against Ukraine. Daily aggression against our people, our towns and villages. Strikes with various types of weapons," Zelenskiy, who urged Kyiv's allies on Saturday to intensify pressure on Moscow, said on Telegram.

    Ukraine's military said earlier on Sunday that its air defences had shot down 41 of 80 Russian drones launched overnight, adding that the attacks had caused no casualties or damage to critical infrastructure.

    (Reporting by Pavel PolityukEditing by David Goodman, William Maclean and Helen Popper)

    Related Search

    Ukraine civilian casualtiesUkraine'S military responseUkraine'S air defencesRussian attacksPavel PolityukeditingVolodymyr Zelenskiy

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    One of Russia's closest allies warned it against sending North Korean troops to war
    Business Insider4 days ago
    Opinion: Putin suffers another massive defeat, this time in Moldova
    The Hill5 days ago
    If South Korea decides to get involved in Ukraine, it has powerful options
    Business Insider4 days ago
    Zelenskyy says Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea as he calls on allies to increase pressure on Russia
    Business Insider2 days ago
    North Korean troops in Russia, mostly teens and early 20s, regarded as ‘cannon fodder’
    koreadailyus.com4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza18 days ago
    Farmer Hog-Tied Two Trespassers to ATV, Drove Them to Police Station Only to End Up In Handcuffs: 'They Were Frightened to Death'
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Ukraine drones target ethanol plants in Russia, Telegram channels say
    Reuters1 day ago
    Putin says Moscow will respond if West helps Ukraine to strike deep into Russia
    Reuters2 days ago
    No new limits on Ukraine's use of US arms if North Korea joins Russia's fight, Pentagon says
    Reuters1 day ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO2 hours ago
    Mexican president condemns apparent assassination attempt on Bolivia's Morales
    Reuters1 day ago
    Satellite photos show Israel hit Iran missile fuel-mixing facilities, researchers say
    Reuters2 days ago
    Russian attacks prompts Ukraine's Zelenskiy to ask allies for more resolve
    Reuters2 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Chechen leader vows revenge after drone attack
    Reuters5 hours ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Russia says attempts are being made to destabilise Georgia after vote
    Reuters1 day ago
    VW labour chief sounds alarm on mass layoffs and three German plant closures
    Reuters1 day ago
    Kremlin says Russia could target Rheinmetall plant in Ukraine
    Reuters6 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Mexican border crackdown takes heat out of Trump’s migrant jibes
    Reuters1 day ago
    Mexico's Sinaloa state reports 14 murders in one day amid wave of violence
    Reuters1 day ago
    Mexico raises concerns about US plan to bar Chinese vehicle software, hardware
    Reuters23 hours ago
    Russia takes two Ukrainian towns as it advances at fastest pace in a year
    Reuters11 hours ago
    A week before US vote, Yellen revives arguments on strong economy
    Reuters7 hours ago
    Brazil fines meat packers $64 million for buying cattle from deforested Amazon land
    Reuters3 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy