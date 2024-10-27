Russian forces advance toward Ukraine's strategic Pokrovsk, military bloggers say

(Reuters) - Russian forces have advanced further into several eastern Ukrainian towns, bringing them closer to capturing the strategic city of Pokrovsk, Russian and Ukrainian bloggers said.

"The enemy advanced in Selydove," DeepState, a group with close links to the Ukrainian army that analyses combat footage, wrote on the Telegram messaging app late on Saturday. It posted a map indicating Russian troops in the town's southeast.

Russian forces have been storming the coal mining town of Selydove in Ukraine's Donetsk region for the past week. Capturing it would pave the way for a Russian advance on the logistical hub of Pokrovsk 20 km (12 miles) northwest.

The Russian news outlet SHOT said on Telegram that Moscow's troop control 80% of Selydove.

The Russian-installed head of Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, said Russian forces had hoisted their unit's flag on the roof of one of the buildings in the town of Hirnyk, some 14 km south of Selydove, Russia's state news agency RIA reported.

Russian military bloggers also reported that Russian forces were close to taking over the town of Kurakhove, just southwest of Hirnyk.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. Ukraine has not commented on them.

Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its evening report on Saturday that Kyiv forces had repelled 36 Russian attacks along the Pokrovsk frontline in the previous day, including in the area of Selydove, while several battles were still ongoing.

After Moscow's full-scale invasion in Ukraine in February 2022 failed to seize the capital Kyiv and win a decisive victory, President Vladimir Putin scaled back his war ambitions to taking the old industrial heartland in Ukraine's east known as Donbas, which covers the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Last month Russian forces advanced there at their fastest rate since March 2022, according to open source data, despite Ukraine taking a part of Russia's Kursk region.

