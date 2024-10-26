Motorcycling-Ducati's Bastianini claims sprint victory at Thai Grand Prix

BURIRAM, Thailand (Reuters) - Ducati's Enea Bastianini won the sprint at the Thailand Grand Prix on Saturday to claim his second sprint victory of the season, ahead of championship leader Jorge Martin and defending champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Martin's second-placed finish sees him narrowly increase his lead over pole-sitter Bagnaia in the championship by two points to 22 heading into Sunday's race.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Nashik, India; Editing by William Mallard)