    Motorcycling-Ducati's Bastianini claims sprint victory at Thai Grand Prix

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41TG00_0wMxGgW400

    BURIRAM, Thailand (Reuters) - Ducati's Enea Bastianini won the sprint at the Thailand Grand Prix on Saturday to claim his second sprint victory of the season, ahead of championship leader Jorge Martin and defending champion Francesco Bagnaia.

    Martin's second-placed finish sees him narrowly increase his lead over pole-sitter Bagnaia in the championship by two points to 22 heading into Sunday's race.

    (Reporting by Aadi Nair in Nashik, India; Editing by William Mallard)

