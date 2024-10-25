Open in App
    Cricket-South Africa captain Bavuma to miss second Bangladesh test

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fdp5o_0wLQuKeA00

    DHAKA (Reuters) - South Africa are delaying the return of captain Temba Bavuma from injury and he will sit out the second test against Bangladesh next week, coach Shukri Conrad said on Friday.

    Bavuma missed this week’s seven wicket win over Bangladesh in the first test in Dhaka but had travelled with the team looking to continue his rehabilitation and take his place in the side for the second match.

    "Yesterday was always going to be the day when we were going to make the decision based on his medical condition," Conrad said during a virtual press conference.

    "There was a program that he was following, but we didn't wait for the results. We just feel medically, he is not going to be ready for the second test, and we will tone down the program so that he can be ready for the Sri Lankan series."

    Bavuma sustained a soft tissue injury in his arm while batting in South Africa’s 174-run victory in the second One Day International against Ireland in Abu Dhabi earlier this month.

    The same injury sidelined him for a lengthy period two years ago.

    South Africa host Sri Lanka in a two-test series in late November and early December.

    "His absence is a setback," added Conrad. "He is our best test player but we know that we are able to deal with setbacks."

    The second test between Bangladesh and South Africa in Chittagong starts on Tuesday, with Adiden Markram captaining the side in Bavuma's place.

    (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

