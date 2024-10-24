Reuters
Trump says he'd fire Special Counsel Jack Smith if elected president
By Steve Holland,1 days ago
Related SearchJack SmithTrump'S legal troublesDonald Trump2024 presidential electionSenate RepublicansMerrick Garland
Comments / 22
Add a Comment
Vikki Demo
1d ago
Robert Golden
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Current GA16 hours ago
Reuters2 days ago
Uncovering Florida28 days ago
Jacksonville Today5 days ago
Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
Jacksonville Today16 days ago
The Current GA2 days ago
Edmond Thorne8 days ago
The HD Post16 hours ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
Florida Bulldog1 day ago
Reuters2 days ago
Uncovering Florida28 days ago
Jacksonville Today22 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
Reuters1 day ago
The HD Post7 days ago
Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
The Current GA22 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
The Lantern10 days ago
Jacksonville Today17 hours ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
Reuters2 days ago
David Heitz13 days ago
Reuters16 hours ago
The HD Post22 days ago
Jacksonville Today27 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.