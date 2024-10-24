Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Climate set to warm by 3.1 C without greater action, UN report warns

    By Gloria Dickie,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yfDok_0wKDLPqI00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wj1Io_0wKDLPqI00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43oXJE_0wKDLPqI00

    By Gloria Dickie

    TORONTO (Reuters) - Current climate policies will result in global warming of more than 3 degrees Celsius (5.4 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, according to a United Nations report on Thursday, more than twice the rise agreed to nearly a decade ago.

    The annual Emissions Gap report, which takes stock of countries' promises to tackle climate change compared with what is needed, finds the world faces as much as 3.1 C (5.6 F) of warming above pre-industrial levels by 2100 if governments do not take greater action on slashing planet-warming emissions.

    Governments in 2015 signed up to the Paris Agreement and a cap of 1.5 C (2.7 F) warming to prevent a cascade of dangerous impacts.

    "We're teetering on a planetary tight rope," U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a speech on Thursday. "Either leaders bridge the emissions gap, or we plunge headlong into climate disaster".

    Global greenhouse gas emissions rose by 1.3% between 2022 and 2023, to a new high of 57.1 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, the report said.

    Under current pledges to take future action, temperatures would still rise between 2.6 C (4.7 F) and 2.8 C (5 F) by 2100, the report found. That is in line with findings from the past three years.

    "If we look at the progress towards 2030 targets, especially of the G20 member states ... they have not made a lot of progress towards their current climate targets for 2030," said Anne Olhoff, chief scientific editor of the report.

    The world has currently warmed by about 1.3 C (2.3 F).

    Nations will gather next month at the annual United Nations climate summit (COP29) in Azerbaijan, where they will work to build on an agreement made last year to transition away from fossil fuels.

    Negotiations in Baku will help to inform each country's updated emissions-cutting strategy, known as a Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which are due in February 2025.

    The report suggests that nations must collectively commit to and implement a cut of 42% on yearly greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and reach 57% by 2035 for any hope of preventing warming beyond 1.5 C — a target now seen as likely out of reach.

    Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme, urged countries to use the Baku talks to increase action in their NDCs. "Every fraction of a degree avoided counts," she said.

    (Reporting by Gloria Dickie in Toronto;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

    Related Search

    Global warmingClimate changeClimate policiesGreenhouse gasUnited NationsAntonio Guterres

    Comments / 96

    Add a Comment
    kumyouall
    8m ago
    We call it weather.
    Fogleg Horndog
    8m ago
    C'mon we can do 4!
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    UN warns 1.5C climate goal 'will soon be dead' without rapid emissions cut
    France 241 day ago
    Report calls for international action to tackle climate change
    Phys.org2 days ago
    Descendant of slave owners says he supports paying reparations
    Talker22 hours ago
    What form could reparations for slavery take?
    BBC1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    North Korea says any deployment to aid Russia would be lawful
    Reuters1 day ago
    CDC recommends second COVID vaccine dose for those 65 and older
    The Hill1 day ago
    The return of the white male CEO: A setback for diversity in corporate America
    rolling out20 hours ago
    Finland warns of hostile activities by Russia
    Reuters2 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA16 hours ago
    Trump presidency could deal heavy blow to Germany's flagging economy
    Reuters2 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Time has come for reparations dialogue, Commonwealth heads agree
    BBC5 hours ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Biden to apologize for harms suffered by Indigenous tribes
    UPI News1 day ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today18 hours ago
    Putin: Russia ready to keep gas transit via Ukraine, but Kyiv rejects deal extension
    Reuters20 hours ago
    ‘We have emotions too’: Climate scientists respond to attacks on objectivity
    The Guardian1 day ago
    California Expects EPA Will Approve 2035 Gas-Only Vehicle Ban
    fordauthority.com2 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    Federal EPA to fund 38 new electric buses for Durham Public Schools
    NC Newsline2 days ago
    Charter Schools Continue to See Enrollment Increases Post-Pandemic
    The 741 day ago
    Report shows progressive prosecutorial policies not linked to higher crime rates
    jurist.org14 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    UK must consider slavery reparations as it is ‘right thing to do’ – Labour MP
    The Independent2 days ago
    Zelenskiy rejects UN chief's plan to visit Kyiv over Russia trip, source says
    Reuters23 hours ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Ukrainian official says full Russian withdrawal needed to establish peace
    Reuters14 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy