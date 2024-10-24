Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Kinshasa coach keeps 'Rumble in the Jungle' spirit alive

    By Ange KasongoBenoit Nyemba,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MGMWD_0wJvc58n00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBh2a_0wJvc58n00

    By Ange Kasongo and Benoit Nyemba

    KINSHASA (Reuters) - The sound of blows echoed through a gym in the Congolese capital Kinshasa as Tshibanda Wata Judex trained a young boxer, both ducking and weaving in the same building where Muhammad Ali warmed up before the "Rumble in the Jungle" fight 50 years ago.

    As the Oct. 30 anniversary of the legendary 1974 match against George Foreman approaches, 71-year-old Judex recalled on Wednesday the thrill of crowding into the stadium to watch the showdown between the heavyweights that was beamed around the world.

    The event spurred a whole generation to take up boxing in what was then known as Zaire, he said, after strolling through the empty Tata Raphael stadium.

    "Since 1974, all Congolese started pushing forward to work in boxing. Before, our fathers thought it was a form of banditry, but it was a job. We worked at it," he said.

    "I’m proud because Muhammad Ali inspired this country."

    The fight, hyped for months and scheduled for 4 a.m. local time for maximum television exposure in the United States, attracted some of the world's most prominent figures to a country known by most westerners at the time only for its periodic bouts of instability.

    Judex appeared to recall every punch, recounting how the underdog Ali emerged triumphant after eight dramatic rounds in front of a crowd of 60,000.

    In victory, Ali regained the world title seven years after it was stripped from him for refusing to be drafted to fight in Vietnam, fueling his iconic status which has endured to this day.

    "Muhammad was a stylist, and Foreman was a hard-hitter. There were tense moments because Foreman threw a lot of punches, and Muhammad endured them." But in the end, Foreman "went down with a crash like a falling elephant," Judex said with glee.

    Back in the working-class district where he lives, Judex stores memorabilia of the contest that changed the course of his life by inspiring him to pursue a career as a coach and establish Democratic Republic of Congo's first boxing club for women.

    He paged through a well-thumbed magazine to show off photos from the day of the fight and pulled on a t-shirt with Ali's photo on the front, his arms raised in victory.

    "I've kept this souvenir to show my children and grandchildren that I was there at the battle of the century," he said, describing how an encounter with Ali at the gym ahead of the match made him a life-long fan.

    "We were his fan club on the day of the fight of the century," he said. "Ali Boma ye ('Ali, kill him!' in the local Lingala language) - it was us who were chanting that."

    (Writing by Ange Kasongo and Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Toby Chopra)

    Related Search

    Rumble in the jungleMuhammad Ali'S legacyBoxing trainingDemocratic Republic of CongoMuhammad AliGeorge Foreman

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    In Memory of 'Touched By An Angel' TV Star Della Reese: 7 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    In Guatemala, families mourn the migrants who never reached the USA
    Reuters1 day ago
    Ancient Pompeii site uncovers tiny house with exquisite frescoes
    Reuters1 day ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Pope Francis urges Catholics to abandon 'mad pursuit' of money
    Reuters1 day ago
    Shootout in Mexico's Sinaloa state kills 19, local cartel leader arrested
    Reuters2 days ago
    Stellantis to launch fleet of EVs fitted with Factorial solid-state batteries
    Reuters2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Police gear up for large, rival London protests
    Reuters4 hours ago
    Hezbollah's Hashem Safieddine, heir apparent to Nasrallah, killed in Israeli attack, group says
    Reuters2 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 hours ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA11 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Putin: Russia ready to keep gas transit via Ukraine, but Kyiv rejects deal extension
    Reuters16 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily10 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    New York state can enforce many gun restrictions, US appeals court rules
    Reuters1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    In Memory of Richard Crenna (From 'Our Miss Brooks' to 'Rambo'): 21 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC3 days ago
    With no exit strategy for Israel in Gaza, critics fear an open-ended stay
    Reuters18 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Actress Irene Vernon (The First 'Louise Tate') Was Fired From The Magical Sitcom
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy