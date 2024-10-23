Open in App
    Tesla to sell home batteries in Japan through Yamada chain, Nikkei reports

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    TOKYO (Reuters) - Tesla will start selling its Powerwall home battery system in Japan through electronics store chain Yamada Denki, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

    The Nikkei said the electric vehicle giant aims to speed up distribution of its home battery system in Japan by partnering with Yamada Holdings, the operator of the chain, which has about 1,000 stores nationwide.

    Tesla and Yamada Holdings could not immediately be reached for comment.

    (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; editing by Jason Neely)

