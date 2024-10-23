Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Italy's ABI head says meddling with ECB's role over M&A lethal for banking union

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Ed3J_0wIO3fKm00

    FLORENCE, Italy (Reuters) - The head of Italy's banking association ABI on Wednesday called for the European Central Bank to be the sole decision-maker over transactions in the industry, saying interfering with its independence to block one deal would be a mistake.

    Comments by ABI President Antonio Patuelli come as UniCredit faces stark opposition in Germany to a potential offer for rival Commerzbank, in which Italy's No.2 bank has built a near 21% stake, conditional on ECB approval.

    "If anyone interfered it would call into question not a single transaction, but the legitimacy of the banking union of which the ECB and its independence are the core," he told a press seminar.

    (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)

    Related Search

    Banking unionUnicredit-Commerzbank dealBanking industry regulationEcb'S roleEuropean Central BankGiulia Segreti

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Germany's FDP to host its own economic summit on same day as Scholz
    Reuters4 hours ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    In Guatemala, families mourn the migrants who never reached the USA
    Reuters1 day ago
    Pay up if you want to see Notre-Dame, French minister wants to tell tourists
    Reuters1 day ago
    Novo Nordisk asks US to stop compounding pharmacies from making weight-loss drug copies
    Reuters2 days ago
    Ancient Pompeii site uncovers tiny house with exquisite frescoes
    Reuters1 day ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Stellantis to launch fleet of EVs fitted with Factorial solid-state batteries
    Reuters2 days ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Car bomb attack injures three police officers in central Mexico
    Reuters1 day ago
    Wells Fargo may lose up to $3 billion on its office building loans
    Reuters1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Hezbollah's Hashem Safieddine, heir apparent to Nasrallah, killed in Israeli attack, group says
    Reuters2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    New York state can enforce many gun restrictions, US appeals court rules
    Reuters1 day ago
    Capri tumbles 46% after US court blocks $8.5 billion merger with Tapestry
    Reuters9 hours ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post6 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz16 days ago
    After outreach, feds can now start inspecting Colorado cannabis operations for safety violations
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Soccer-Ten Hag happy to have captain Fernandes back v West Ham as injuries mount
    Reuters5 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    East Union supervisors send solar farm plan to zoning board over property line that may not exist
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel16 days ago
    Boeing strike barrels on as workers reject wage deal
    Reuters2 days ago
    Thai PM apologises for crackdown that killed 85 Muslims as hopes for justice fade
    Reuters1 day ago
    Exclusive-Plane downed in Darfur with suspected Russian crew was supplying army, rivals say
    Reuters2 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC24 days ago
    Trump gains with Hispanic men, Harris up with white women, Reuters/Ipsos polls show
    Reuters9 hours ago
    US charges Venezuelan TV news network owner in alleged $1.2 billion money laundering scheme
    Reuters1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy