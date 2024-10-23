Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Cricket-Gambhir backs struggling Rahul, NZ brace for trial by spin

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uBl8G_0wIO0K6G00

    PUNE, India (Reuters) - India head coach Gautam Gambhir backed K.L. Rahul to regain his batting form, while New Zealand prepared for a trial by spin in the second test between the sides beginning on Thursday.

    India's proud record of not losing a single test series on home soil since 2012 is on the line after New Zealand beat them by eight wickets in the series opener in Bengaluru.

    The hosts were bundled out for 46 in the first innings and a vastly improved 462 in the second was not enough to prevent New Zealand from going 1-0 up in the three-test series.

    Rahul, who was trolled on social media after his scores of zero and 12 in Bengaluru, appears to have slipped behind Sarfaraz Khan in India's batting pecking order.

    Sarfaraz smashed a rapid 150 in the second innings to justify his selection after Shubman Gill missed the match with a stiff neck.

    Gambhir confirmed a fit-again Gill would resume his place but also backed Rahul, who smashed a half century against Bangladesh in Kanpur last month, to come good.

    "Social media does not matter one bit," former India opener Gambhir told reporters on Wednesday.

    "What the team management and leadership group thinks is very important.

    "I think he is batting very well and had a decent knock in Kanpur on a difficult wicket.

    "I am sure he also wants to score big runs and he has the capability of scoring runs. That's why he has been backed by the team..."

    Given the presence of several left-handed batters in the New Zealand lineup, India are also considering playing off-spinner Washington Sundar, the coach added.

    Gambhir said finalising India's playing XI, which would be revealed at Thursday's toss, was a "challenge" as well as indicative of the depth in the side.

    He also praised India's fearless batting in the second innings despite the first-innings collapse.

    New Zealand, meanwhile, expect an under-pressure India to revert to their traditional strength and roll out a turning track in Pune.

    "We had a brief look at (the pitch) yesterday," said New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra.

    "It definitely looked very dry, very spin-friendly.

    "It's something we thought they'd do after that test. Honestly, we've just got to adapt to what's in front of us.

    "For us, it's about adapting to what's in front of us, making that early read and hopefully we can make those changes if need be."

    (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Christian Radnedge)

    Related Search

    Cricket test seriesNew Zealand'S strategyGautam GambhirRachin RavindraNew ZealandSocial media trolling

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    In Guatemala, families mourn the migrants who never reached the USA
    Reuters1 day ago
    Pay up if you want to see Notre-Dame, French minister wants to tell tourists
    Reuters1 day ago
    Pope Francis urges Catholics to abandon 'mad pursuit' of money
    Reuters1 day ago
    Novo Nordisk asks US to stop compounding pharmacies from making weight-loss drug copies
    Reuters2 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza5 hours ago
    Ancient Pompeii site uncovers tiny house with exquisite frescoes
    Reuters1 day ago
    The Zodiac's Natural Winners: 4 Signs That Make Success Look Easy
    Astro Harmony2 days ago
    Former Soldier Sentenced to 30 Years for 2001 Killing of Pregnant Army Specialist in Germany
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 hours ago
    Stellantis to launch fleet of EVs fitted with Factorial solid-state batteries
    Reuters2 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    Trump ally Lindell asks court to overturn award for debunking US election claims
    Reuters1 day ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Car bomb attack injures three police officers in central Mexico
    Reuters1 day ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Wells Fargo may lose up to $3 billion on its office building loans
    Reuters1 day ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Hezbollah's Hashem Safieddine, heir apparent to Nasrallah, killed in Israeli attack, group says
    Reuters2 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Unique Looking Pup Searching For Over Seven Months After Brother Adopted Without Him
    Camilo Díaz6 days ago
    New York state can enforce many gun restrictions, US appeals court rules
    Reuters1 day ago
    Shootout in Mexico's Sinaloa state kills 19, local cartel leader arrested
    Reuters2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy