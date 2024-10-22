Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Soccer-Jota out as Liverpool's injury list worsens ahead of Leipzig test

    By Reuters,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G27I1_0wHa79Ec00

    (Reuters) - Liverpool's injury issues continue to mount with striker Diogo Jota added to an already lengthy list of absentees ahead of Wednesday's Champions League game at RB Leipzig, manager Arne Slot said on Tuesday.

    Jota was forced off the pitch after 30 minutes of Sunday's 2-1 Premier League victory over Chelsea with right back Conor Bradley missing the game entirely due to injury.

    Liverpool were already without goalkeeper Alisson Becker, forward Federico Chiesa and midfielder Harvey Elliott through injury, none of whom have travelled to Germany for Wednesday's match.

    "Conor Bradley, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa, and Alisson didn't make the trip so we have a few issues at the moment," Slot told reporters.

    "Diogo got a knock when he was trying to go to goal, he was brought down but the other player fell on to him, and that hurt him and he couldn't continue to play and come with us.

    "It is difficult to judge at this moment of time to see how long it's going to take."

    Liverpool have won both their fixtures in Europe this season, while Wednesday's opponents have lost their opening two encounters in the new-look competition that features a 36-team league rather than four-team groups.

    Slot, however, said it was too early to judge how teams were doing as the "league table doesn't tell the whole story".

    "The concept of the Champions League (as far as) I got my head around it -- I don't think you can have a fair opinion yet because we are only two games into the Champions League now," Slot said.

    "We've to wait and see what the result of this format is and you can only judge that after the group stages are done."

    (Reporting by Suramya Kaushik in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Pay up if you want to see Notre-Dame, French minister wants to tell tourists
    Reuters3 hours ago
    Gisele Pelicot, French victim of mass rape, hopes trial will help other women
    Reuters1 day ago
    Priyanka becomes latest Gandhi to contest election to Indian parliament
    Reuters1 day ago
    In Guatemala, families mourn the migrants who never reached the USA
    Reuters8 hours ago
    Pope Francis urges Catholics to abandon 'mad pursuit' of money
    Reuters8 hours ago
    Novo Nordisk asks US to stop compounding pharmacies from making weight-loss drug copies
    Reuters1 day ago
    Hezbollah's Hashem Safieddine, heir apparent to Nasrallah, killed in Israeli attack, group says
    Reuters1 day ago
    Honda to recall over 720,800 vehicles in US on fuel pump concern
    Reuters2 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Russian forces capture two villages in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv acknowledges Russian pressure
    Reuters18 hours ago
    Georgia's shark-owning billionaire tells voters: Don't risk war with Russia
    Reuters2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Mystery overseas account increases its Trump bids on Polymarket betting site
    Reuters3 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC23 days ago
    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang gets rock star treatment from India's tech enthusiasts
    Reuters5 hours ago
    Unhappy Canada legislators vent frustration in meeting with PM Trudeau
    Reuters1 day ago
    Finland warns of hostile activities by Russia
    Reuters1 day ago
    Hezbollah hides millions in cash, gold under Beirut hospital, says Israel
    Reuters2 days ago
    Putin says Middle East is on the brink of full-scale war
    Reuters10 hours ago
    Legendary Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela dies at 63
    Reuters1 day ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker11 days ago
    Netanyahu meets Blinken, urges political and security changes in Lebanon
    Reuters2 days ago
    US says evidence shows North Korea has troops in Russia, possibly for Ukraine war
    Reuters1 day ago
    Exclusive-Plane downed in Darfur with suspected Russian crew was supplying army, rivals say
    Reuters1 day ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Saint Bernard Puppy Searching For Love After Surviving Hurricane Helene
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Iran strike will show your force, Israel's defence chief tells pilots
    Reuters1 day ago
    Malaysia's jailed ex-PM Najib apologises for mishandling of 1MDB scandal
    Reuters8 hours ago
    Belarusian president says foreign troops would escalate Ukraine conflict
    Reuters22 hours ago
    Germany's Baerbock says arms exports to Israel pose 'dilemma' amid risks to international law
    Reuters1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy