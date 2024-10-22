Cricket-Ahmed recalled as England pick spin-heavy team for third test against Pakistan

(Reuters) - England have included three spinners in their team for their third and final test match against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, with Rehan Ahmed being recalled, the England and Wales cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

England won the first test by an innings and 47 runs, before Pakistan levelled the series with a 152-run victory in Multan on a surface that offered plenty of turn - with spin duo Noman Ali and Sajid Khan taking all 20 wickets.

Pakistan are expected to create a similar pitch for the final test match and Ahmed will feature alongside fellow spinners Shoaib Bashir and Jack Leach, while fast bowler Gus Atkinson was also brought in.

"We know it's probably not going to swing and seam and do all sorts in the first session, so we look at the pitch and work out what the best team is going to be," England batter Harry Brook told the BBC.

Ahmed, 20, played his first test match in 2022 during England's tour of Pakistan, taking a five-wicket haul on his debut as the visitors completed a 3-0 sweep of the series.

"He's an outstanding cricketer. It's not just his bowling, but his batting and fielding. He's a young lad so he has a lot of time to come," Brook said.

"He got five-for in the last test here, so hopefully he can do that again."

England quicks Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts miss out.

England team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Nashik, India; Editing by Christian Radnedge)