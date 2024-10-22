Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Cricket-Ahmed recalled as England pick spin-heavy team for third test against Pakistan

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Pfzm_0wGpIimU00

    (Reuters) - England have included three spinners in their team for their third and final test match against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, with Rehan Ahmed being recalled, the England and Wales cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

    England won the first test by an innings and 47 runs, before Pakistan levelled the series with a 152-run victory in Multan on a surface that offered plenty of turn - with spin duo Noman Ali and Sajid Khan taking all 20 wickets.

    Pakistan are expected to create a similar pitch for the final test match and Ahmed will feature alongside fellow spinners Shoaib Bashir and Jack Leach, while fast bowler Gus Atkinson was also brought in.

    "We know it's probably not going to swing and seam and do all sorts in the first session, so we look at the pitch and work out what the best team is going to be," England batter Harry Brook told the BBC.

    Ahmed, 20, played his first test match in 2022 during England's tour of Pakistan, taking a five-wicket haul on his debut as the visitors completed a 3-0 sweep of the series.

    "He's an outstanding cricketer. It's not just his bowling, but his batting and fielding. He's a young lad so he has a lot of time to come," Brook said.

    "He got five-for in the last test here, so hopefully he can do that again."

    England quicks Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts miss out.

    England team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.

    (Reporting by Aadi Nair in Nashik, India; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Priyanka becomes latest Gandhi to contest election to Indian parliament
    Reuters1 day ago
    Novo Nordisk asks US to stop compounding pharmacies from making weight-loss drug copies
    Reuters17 hours ago
    Carnival Revealed a New Loyalty Gift for Platinum and Diamond Guests, And People Aren't Thrilled
    J. Souza7 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    On the edge of Gaza, Israeli settlers want back in
    Reuters2 days ago
    Iran tells UN: Biden has signaled US approval, support for attack on Iran
    Reuters2 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    WNBA players vote to opt out of CBA after 2025 season
    Reuters2 days ago
    Vikings Rumored to Trade Sam Darnold to NFC Opponent
    FlurrySports1 day ago
    Attacked by settlers and blocked by soldiers, Palestinians face grim olive harvest
    Reuters2 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    US unveils new rules to block China, Russia and Iran from accessing bulk US data
    Reuters2 days ago
    US says evidence shows North Korea has troops in Russia, possibly for Ukraine war
    Reuters23 hours ago
    Local Pup Searching For New Home After Former Owners Decide Lifestyle Does Not Match
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Exclusive-Mexico's new government mulls tax incentives to lure foreign companies
    Reuters2 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Harry Potter publisher Bloomsbury tracks ahead of FY24-25 expectations on fantasy-fiction demand
    Reuters3 hours ago
    Exclusive-Plane downed in Darfur with suspected Russian crew was supplying army, rivals say
    Reuters18 hours ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    US charges Venezuelan TV news network owner in alleged $1.2 billion money laundering scheme
    Reuters14 hours ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Russia's key rate seen back at historic high of 20%: Reuters poll
    Reuters2 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy