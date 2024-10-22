Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    China's Singles' Day sales festival fails to inspire consumers

    By Casey HallSophie Yu,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13AICV_0wGp2uNR00

    By Casey Hall and Sophie Yu

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's largest shopping event is underway but most merchants and retail analysts expect flat or at best, tepid sales growth, noting consumers are still very much dispirited by the country's economic woes.

    The Singles Day shopping extravaganza, which began last week, has morphed from an Alibaba event aimed at persuading single people to pamper themselves to a weeks-long festival that peaks on Nov. 11 across all of China's major e-commerce platforms as well as in bricks-and-mortar stores.

    Furniture vendor Wu Qian, said he registered on JD.com this year because it was an opportunity to clear inventory and perhaps eke out a small profit. But he is not expecting the event to show overall sales growth.

    "Consumers no longer wait for shopping festivals to shop," he said, adding that diversification in China's e-commerce platforms meant they had an array of choices all year round.

    A property sector in crisis, trade tensions and regulatory crackdowns on a number of industries have all played a part in sputtering growth for the world's second-largest economy over recent years, resulting in job insecurity for many Chinese.

    Beijing outlined stimulus measures in late September to prop up the world's second-largest economy but many have yet to be detailed, let alone impact consumer confidence in a significant way.

    Last year, cumulative gross merchandising volume (GMV) sales across major e-commerce platforms rose 2% to 1.14 trillion yuan ($156 billion), according to an estimate from data provider Syntun. That's a far cry from the double-digit growth that was once the norm.

    "It’s all pretty quiet now," said Lu Zhengwang, an independent e-commerce expert. "Vendors are becoming more rational, GMV is not the core pursuit, profit is. However, profit is hard to reach, the competition is still super intense, and only cheaper-price sells."

    Heavy discounting has been a hallmark of e-commerce in China for the best part of two years as Alibaba and JD.com fend off competition from low priced rivals such as PDD-owned Pinduoduo, squeezing the profits of thousands of small businesses.

    This Singles' Day, there have been signs that the pressure has eased with Alibaba's domestic e-commerce arm announcing a raft of merchant friendly policies. JD.com and PDD have also flagged merchant support initiatives.

    "I think platforms now understand that putting pressure on brands to lower prices means they don't have the money to pay for their ads," said Jacob Cooke, CEO of e-commerce consultancy WPIC Marketing + Technologies.

    Zheng Li, 46, says she used to take Singles Day very seriously, snatching up deals on clothes and everyday goods but no longer.

    "This year, I really can't find any inspiration," she said. "Maybe I'll buy a down jacket for my son."

    (Reporting by Casey Hall and Sophie Yu; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Edwina Gibbs)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    China's exporters run for cover as US election nears
    Reuters1 day ago
    China's Q3 economic losses from natural calamities surge
    Reuters2 days ago
    Exclusive-BRICS Is for the Fairies Until China and India Get Serious, 'Mr BRICS' Says
    US News and World Report19 hours ago
    E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounder kills 1, sickens dozens in US
    Reuters1 day ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    Gisele Pelicot, French victim of mass rape, hopes trial will help other women
    Reuters22 hours ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Kamala Harris labels current federal minimum wage as 'poverty' pay
    Reuters2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Man accused of threatening Pennsylvania party employee over poll watchers
    Reuters2 days ago
    Novo Nordisk asks US to stop compounding pharmacies from making weight-loss drug copies
    Reuters17 hours ago
    Carnival Revealed a New Loyalty Gift for Platinum and Diamond Guests, And People Aren't Thrilled
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Boeing strike barrels on as workers reject wage deal
    Reuters23 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza15 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Starbucks baristas have one message for new CEO: change!
    Reuters1 day ago
    Hezbollah's Hashem Safieddine, heir apparent to Nasrallah, killed in Israeli attack, group says
    Reuters19 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    North Korea propaganda leaflets found in Seoul attack South Korea's first couple
    Reuters4 hours ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz14 days ago
    US unveils new rules to block China, Russia and Iran from accessing bulk US data
    Reuters2 days ago
    Exclusive-Mexico's new government mulls tax incentives to lure foreign companies
    Reuters2 days ago
    Harry Potter publisher Bloomsbury tracks ahead of FY24-25 expectations on fantasy-fiction demand
    Reuters3 hours ago
    Exclusive-Plane downed in Darfur with suspected Russian crew was supplying army, rivals say
    Reuters18 hours ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy