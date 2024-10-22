Honda to recall over 720,800 vehicles in US on fuel pump concern

(Reuters) -Honda is recalling more than 720,800 vehicles in the U.S. over concerns that a high-pressure fuel pump may crack and leak fuel, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday.

A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source could increase the risk of a fire.

The recall includes certain Accord, CR-V Hybrid and Honda Civic vehicles from model years 2023-2025, the U.S. auto safety regulator said.

Dealers will inspect and replace the high-pressure fuel pump as necessary for free, it said.

Honda did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Disha Mishra and Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Shilpi Majumdar)