    Honda to recall over 720,800 vehicles in US on fuel pump concern

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RfZpZ_0wGp2knP00

    (Reuters) -Honda is recalling more than 720,800 vehicles in the U.S. over concerns that a high-pressure fuel pump may crack and leak fuel, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday.

    A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source could increase the risk of a fire.

    The recall includes certain Accord, CR-V Hybrid and Honda Civic vehicles from model years 2023-2025, the U.S. auto safety regulator said.

    Dealers will inspect and replace the high-pressure fuel pump as necessary for free, it said.

    Honda did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    (Reporting by Disha Mishra and Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Shilpi Majumdar)

    bill herman
    1d ago
    I'm on the waiting list for fuel pump recall replacement on my 2019 Passport. it has been a year so far waiting !
