Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Elon Musk delivers cash, conspiracies to Pennsylvania voters

    By Jarrett Renshaw,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pz2iD_0wGnJ0BS00

    By Jarrett Renshaw

    HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (Reuters) - For four days billionaire Elon Musk toured Pennsylvania, putting his money and fame into helping Republican Donald Trump's campaign to take back the White House in November.

    Musk drew praise from conservatives at his rallies while fielding questions about artificial intelligence, government regulation, sentient robots and vaccines.

    He also made a string of false claims about election fraud, some of them echoing those made by Trump the last four years.

    The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of the X social media platform, Musk also handed out two $1 million checks to randomly picked people who signed his online petition backing U.S. constitutional rights to freedom of speech and bear arms.

    Musk, 53, has more than a passing interest in Trump's success. If reelected, Trump promises to make Musk head of a government efficiency commission, a job Musk vows will help rid the country of regulations he views as bad for the economy and a deterrent to doing business.

    CASH

    Musk shocked a crowd of roughly 1,500 at a nondenominational church in the Pennsylvania capital of Harrisburg on Saturday when he announced he was giving away $1 million. The first winner was John Dreher, who rushed to the stage in a signature red MAGA cap, pumping his arms in the air.

    "I've been following you for 10 years, got your biography 10 years ago and been watching ever since," Dreher said to Musk.

    On Sunday, Musk awarded another $1 million check to Kristine Fishell, who appeared stunned as her name was called and she took the stage in a red Trump T-shirt.

    "Thank you so much for ... I mean I truly believe everything you're doing, truly. You don't need to be doing it, I know a lot of us feel the same way."

    Musk said the winners are picked randomly but must have signed his petition and be registered voters in the battleground states that will decide November's election, such as Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona.

    His handouts have stirred legal questions.

    CONSPIRACIES

    Musk has also embraced conspiracy theories pushed by Trump, and is spinning some of his own.

    He revived false theories claiming that voting machines rig elections - an assertion that has been repeatedly debunked since it was pushed by those seeking to overturn Trump's 2020 loss.

    He mentioned Dominion Voting Systems, which sued Fox News in 2021 for defamation over false claims that the company engaged in a vote-rigging conspiracy. Dominion agreed to a landmark $787 million settlement with the network.

    "There's always a sort of question of like, say, the Dominion voting machines. It is weird that the, you know, I think they're used in Philadelphia and in Maricopa County (Arizona), but not in a lot of other places."

    In a statement, Dominion pointed to inaccuracies in Musk's comments, including the fact they don't operate in Philadelphia.

    Musk also accused Democrats of channeling vast numbers of migrants who enter the U.S. illegally into battleground states.

    Presenting no evidence, he alleged that Harris would legalize the migrants after the election if she wins, giving Democrats clear majorities in those states.

    The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Similar claims have been debunked in the past.

    'POST THE EVIDENCE'

    For many at the events, the idea the 2020 election was stolen from Trump was taken as fact despite a lack of evidence.

    One attendee in Harrisburg asked Musk what he was doing to prevent a recurrence. Musk responded by leaning into the unfounded allegations.

    “I mean if the margin of victory is high enough, then I think it can exceed any sort of cheating that may take place. So we're going to aim for just a massive margin,” Musk said.

    He encouraged people to use his X platform, formerly known as Twitter, to shine a spotlight on potential election cheating.

    “If people think there's a fraud, then they should post the images, post the videos, post the evidence," he said.

    SHARKS AND WHALES

    Musk has millions of dollars in government contracts and his companies face significant and at times costly government regulations which typically are designed to protect things like consumers, drinking water and wildlife.

    Musk was asked if as part of a Trump administration he would take a flamethrower to stacks of regulations and post a video of it. "I think a bonfire of nonsense regulations would be epic," Musk said.

    Musk recounted how SpaceX was forced to conduct a study to determine whether his rockets would hurt sharks when landing in the water.

    "I'm like, it's a big ocean, you know, there's a lot of sharks. It's not impossible, but it's very unlikely," Musk said.

    Reluctantly, they conducted the study only to be told to do a similar review on potential threats to whales, Musk said.

    (This story has been refiled to specify what Musk might do were he to take a job in a new Trump administration, in paragraph 26)

    (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Heather Timmons and Howard Goller)

    Comments / 11
    Add a Comment
    Ruby Padgett
    7h ago
    Bet if you look at these so called winners it’s probably people working for trump or Elon !
    Sandy Balthis
    8h ago
    Doing the same thing with Latinos
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kamala Harris labels current federal minimum wage as 'poverty' pay
    Reuters2 days ago
    Man accused of threatening Pennsylvania party employee over poll watchers
    Reuters2 days ago
    Fact Check: McDonald's Sent Memo on Political Involvement After Trump Worked at Pennsylvania Store?
    Snopes2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Justice Dept warns Musk's super PAC over million dollar giveaways, CNN reports
    Reuters13 hours ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    Gisele Pelicot, French victim of mass rape, hopes trial will help other women
    Reuters22 hours ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    ECB probably to cut rates by 25 basis points in Dec, Bloomberg News reports
    Reuters5 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Two Men Indicted for Defrauding DoorDash in $1 Million Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Novo Nordisk asks US to stop compounding pharmacies from making weight-loss drug copies
    Reuters17 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Boeing strike barrels on as workers reject wage deal
    Reuters23 hours ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Attacked by settlers and blocked by soldiers, Palestinians face grim olive harvest
    Reuters2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy