Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Leaders urge world to pay up to save nature as COP16 talks open

    By Reuters,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24jUC8_0wGCDE5g00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AkpXm_0wGCDE5g00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AAxRG_0wGCDE5g00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H5aHo_0wGCDE5g00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XKqBj_0wGCDE5g00

    CALI, Colombia (Reuters) - The nearly 200 countries meeting in Colombia for the United Nations COP16 summit must act urgently to mobilize billions of dollars to stop rapid nature destruction, U.N. leaders and national representatives urged as the talks opened on Monday.

    "The planet doesn't have time to lose," COP16 President Susana Muhamad told the opening meeting in Cali, southwest of Bogota.

    "We all agree that we are underfunded for this mission," said Muhamad, who is also Colombia's environment minister.

    Two years earlier, countries adopted the landmark Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework agreement with a list of 23 goals to help halt nature loss by 2030. COP16 is tasked with figuring out how to implement that agreement, which included finding $200 billion per year for conservation.

    Countries established the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund last year, but speakers at the opening of the summit lamented that it has thus far only raised millions and not the billions envisioned.

    On Sunday night, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres chastised the delegates in a video message that the world was offtrack for meeting the 2030 goals. He said delegates must leave the summit with significant new investments having been made in the framework fund.

    Brazil's top negotiator Andre Correa do Lago told the opening plenary the lack of donations to the fund raised concerns it would not be able to meet the framework's goals.

    Developed countries agreed in the biodiversity framework to provide developing nations $20 billion annually already by 2025, an increase from $15.4 billion annually in 2022, the latest figures available from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

    Correa do Lago said that gap needs to be filled in a way that does not put developing countries further into debt.

    Including finance, Muhamad listed a wide range of agenda items that needed to be accomplished for COP16 to be considered a success that included taking stock of nations' biodiversity pledges, ramping up inclusion of Indigenous in conservation decisions and agreeing on a way for countries to pay for sharing genetic material.

    (Reporting by Javier Andres Rojas in Cali, Colombia and Jake Spring in Sao Paulo; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    New cases of political violence roil U.S. ahead of contentious election
    Reuters2 days ago
    Kamala Harris labels current federal minimum wage as 'poverty' pay
    Reuters1 day ago
    Man accused of threatening Pennsylvania party employee over poll watchers
    Reuters1 day ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Starbucks baristas and customers have one message to new CEO: change!
    Reuters11 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Israel to take legal action against Macron over naval trade show ban
    Reuters3 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Mexican Indigenous priest killed leaving Sunday mass
    Reuters2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Mystery overseas account increases its Trump bids on Polymarket betting site
    Reuters1 day ago
    Climate scientists warn Nordic ministers of changing Atlantic Ocean current
    Reuters1 day ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Byju's payment dispute settlement with India cricket body set aside by top court
    Reuters6 hours ago
    Nebraska independent Dan Osborn could be poised to shake up US Senate
    Reuters2 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy