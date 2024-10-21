Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Ukraine foreign minister calls for support to stop Russian strikes on its Black Sea ports

    By Reuters,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FPY2d_0wGA1fPC00

    (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Monday he and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had discussed safe navigation for shipping in the Black Sea.

    "I conveyed Ukraine's interest in further developing cooperation between Ukraine and Türkiye, especially in defense area," Sybiha wrote on the social platform X.

    "I also underscored the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea. We also discussed ways to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace."

    Sybiha had earlier called for support to stop intensified Russian strikes on Ukrainian Black Sea port infrastructure, in comments made while on a visit to Turkey on Monday.

    He said such strikes in recent weeks had damaged four civilian vessels.

    Turkey has offered to act as an intermediary to end the more than 2-1/2-year old war sparked by the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine and has endeavoured to maintain good ties with both Moscow and Kyiv.

    "We see benefit in once again discussing initiatives that could serve peace, like the Black Sea grain initiative," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, referring to the deal Turkey helped broker to allow Black Sea exports from Ukraine's ports.

    "I discussed this with my counterpart as well, we admire Ukraine's positive stance on this."

    The Black Sea grain initiative remained in force for about a year until Russia backed out of the accord in July 2023, saying provisions of the agreement were not being fulfilled.

    (Reporting by Yuliia Dysa and by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Sandra Maler)

    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    Debee Hatfield
    23h ago
    what have you been doing with all that money that button keeps giving to zelinsky all those Millions for stuff to help them in the war I find that very suspicious that they need all that money I mean billions of dollars and millions all the time it's like every time he sneaks over here to talk to Biden for one day and then sneaks back over there Ukraine he knows that Biden is going to give him money so that's why he sneaks to the White House for one-on-one conversation with Biden. well I I hope when Trump becomes president that all that money gets discontinued for Ukraine they've got enough money you've got enough and there's other people that they can do with talk to and beg for money they don't have to keep begging United States all the time
    Lopez
    1d ago
    NATO POWER AMERICA 🇺🇸 💪....
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    France Warns That North Korean Troops Fighting in Ukraine Would Be an Escalation
    US News and World Report4 days ago
    Russia's friendship with North Korea may have backfired
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Russia Says Turkey Can’t Hand Over S-400 to US as Speculation Mounts
    thedefensepost.com22 days ago
    North Korean shock troops in Ukraine? South Korea summons Russian ambassador over reports.
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Turkey to Donate ‘Significant Number’ of Kamikaze Drones to Albania
    thedefensepost.com2 days ago
    Putin's weak response to Ukraine's advance on Russian soil appears to be rooted in a persistent fatal flaw
    Business Insider14 days ago
    Finland's President: North Korean Troops in Ukraine Would Signal Russian Despair
    US News and World Report23 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Georgia's shark-owning billionaire tells voters: Don't risk war with Russia
    Reuters1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Scientists Propose Shooting $200 Trillion Worth of Pulverized Diamonds Into Atmosphere
    Futurism1 day ago
    Iran aided Russia against Ukraine. Now it needs to call in the favor
    CNBC2 days ago
    Despite being first introduced in the 1980s, this Soviet air superiority fighter is still bringing the danger today
    War History Online2 days ago
    Al-Qaeda Insider Tells Hamas to Release Israeli Hostages 'Immediately' After Assassination of Leader Yahya Sinwar
    Latin Times2 days ago
    S. Korea could deploy troops to Ukraine to help against N. Koreans: Report
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com1 day ago
    Ukraine-Russia live: Kyiv outraged by UN chief’s ‘trip to meet Putin’ as Russian commander killed with hammer
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Ukraine blasts U.N.'s Guterres over invitation to BRICS summit in Russia
    Reuters1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    At least 1 dead after E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders in 10 states
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta18 hours ago
    ‘At least he didn’t spit’: King Charles left startled after he learns the hard way the one thing you should never do when meeting an alpaca
    wegotthiscovered.com1 day ago
    Iran tells UN: Biden has signaled US approval, support for attack on Iran
    Reuters1 day ago
    Ukraine's Zelenskyy says only a US green light on a NATO invitation will sway a reluctant Germany
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    UAE president tells Putin: we are ready to help resolve Ukraine crisis
    Reuters2 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Zelenskiy says US preparing aid package to finance production of Ukrainian drones
    Reuters1 day ago
    Russian cargo plane blasted with missile in giant fireball in ‘friendly fire’ disaster over Sudan leaving no survivors
    The US Sun1 day ago
    The Abrams tank built to fight the Soviets appears to be at war on Russian soil
    Business Insider18 hours ago
    Harris surrogate Mark Cuban tells CNBC he'd work with Trump administration if asked
    Fox Business1 day ago
    A Russian is charged over the fatal stabbing of 2 Ukrainian soldiers in Germany
    KVIA5 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy