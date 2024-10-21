Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Modi tells Putin that India wants peace in Ukraine

    By Vladimir SoldatkinGuy Faulconbridge,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nttk7_0wG9vELA00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ap6Rz_0wG9vELA00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ghd6v_0wG9vELA00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sxcXx_0wG9vELA00

    By Vladimir Soldatkin and Guy Faulconbridge

    KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) -India's Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on the eve of the BRICS summit that he wanted peace in Ukraine and that New Delhi was ready to help achieve a truce to end Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two.

    Putin, who ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, wants the BRICS summit to showcase the rising clout of the non-Western world after the United States and its European and Asian allies tried to isolate Russia over the war.

    Russia is expecting 22 leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping who arrived on Tuesday, to attend the summit meeting of the BRICS, which accounts for 45% of the world's population and 35% of the global economy.

    Putin, who is cast by the West as a war criminal, thanked Prime Minister Modi for accepting the invitation to visit Kazan, a city on the banks of the Volga, and said Russia and India shared a "privileged strategic partnership".

    Modi thanked Putin for his "strong friendship", praised growing cooperation and the evolution of BRICS but also said that India felt the conflict in Ukraine should be ended peacefully.

    "We have been in constant touch on the subject of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine," Modi said. "We believe that problems should be resolved only through peaceful means."

    "We fully support the early restoration of peace and stability. All our efforts give priority to humanity. India is ready to provide all possible support in the times to come," he said, adding that he would discuss the issues with Putin.

    Xi and Putin also discussed the Ukraine crisis, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, though he gave no details about those talks.

    The BRICS summit takes place as global finance chiefs gather in Washington amid war in the Middle East as well as Ukraine, a flagging Chinese economy and worries that the U.S. presidential election could ignite new trade battles.

    With BRICS expanding - and a waiting list of potential members - there is anxiety among some about whether expansion will make the group unwieldy.

    China and India, the top purchasers of Russian oil, have difficult relations, while there is little love lost between Arab nations and Iran.

    SECURITY INTERESTS

    When asked by BRICS reporters about the prospects for peace, Putin said that Moscow would not trade away the four regions of eastern Ukraine that it says are now part of Russia and that Moscow wants its long-term security interests taken into account in Europe.

    Two Russian sources said that, while there was increasing talk in Moscow of a possible ceasefire agreement, there was nothing concrete yet - and that the world was awaiting the result of the Nov. 5 presidential election in the United States.

    Russia, which is advancing, controls about one fifth of Ukraine, including Crimea which it seized and unilaterally annexed in 2014, about 80% of the Donbas - a coal-and-steel zone comprising the Donetsk and Luhansk regions - and over 70% of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

    Putin said the West had now realised that Russia would be victorious, but that he was open to talks based on draft ceasefire agreements reached in Istanbul in April 2022.

    On the eve of the BRICS summit, Putin met with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for informal talks that went on until midnight at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow.

    BRICS

    Putin has praised both Sheikh Mohammed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who will not attend the summit in Kazan, for their mediation efforts over Ukraine.

    "We are ready to make any efforts to resolve crises and in the interests of peace, in the interests of both sides," Sheikh Mohammed told Putin.

    Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva cancelled his trip following medical advice to temporarily avoid long-haul flights after a head injury at home.

    The acronym BRIC was coined in 2001 by then-Goldman Sachs chief economist Jim O'Neill in a research paper that underlined the massive growth potential of Brazil, Russia, India and China this century.

    Russia, India and China began to meet more formally, eventually adding Brazil, then South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia has yet to formally join.

    BRICS' share of global GDP is forecast to rise to 37% by the end of this decade while the share accounted for by the Group of Seven major Western economies will decline to about 28% from 30% this year, according to International Monetary Fund data.

    Russia is seeking to convince BRICS countries to build an alternative platform for international payments that would be immune to Western sanctions.

    (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Dmitry Antonov, Gleb Bryanski and Marina Bobrova in Moscow; and Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Ros Russell)

    Comments / 21
    Add a Comment
    LookupUnited24 akaU24toHELP
    13h ago
    Putin needs to get his Hooligans out of 🇺🇦 Ukraine!
    Mongoose
    15h ago
    HE'S NOT GOING TO LISTEN TO ANYONE.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    France warns that North Korean troops fighting in Ukraine would be an escalation
    Reuters4 days ago
    Russian tycoon found dead by Putin’s spies after ‘falling over 100ft from window at his home’ in latest mystery death
    The US Sun3 days ago
    Austin visits Ukraine, but brings a message for the GOP
    POLITICO1 day ago
    Navy SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden Says Israel Isn't Finished Killing Hamas Leaders After Sinwar's Death: 'They'll Keep Doing It'
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Georgia's shark-owning billionaire tells voters: Don't risk war with Russia
    Reuters1 day ago
    Trump’s Pathetic McDonald’s Stunt Backfires Spectacularly
    The New Republic2 days ago
    People worried as they realize there's no social security checks in December
    Daily Mail4 days ago
    Austin warns 'no silver bullet' to defeat Putin as US aid hangs in balance ahead of elections
    Fox News1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Ukraine blasts U.N.'s Guterres over invitation to BRICS summit in Russia
    Reuters1 day ago
    UAE president tells Putin: we are ready to help resolve Ukraine crisis
    Reuters2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    UK is ‘waging’ war against Russia by giving weapons to Ukraine, ambassador says
    The Independent3 days ago
    ‘Despicable Human Being’: Mitch McConnell Privately Said He Couldn’t Wait For ‘Stupid’ Trump to Leave Office, Per Report
    Mediaite6 days ago
    Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says only a US green light on a NATO invitation will sway a reluctant Germany
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    NATO warns Moscow and North Korea against major escalation in Ukraine
    DPA2 days ago
    Zelenskiy says US preparing aid package to finance production of Ukrainian drones
    Reuters1 day ago
    Satellite images show North Korean special forces sent to Russia disguised as Russian soldiers with fake IDs, South Korean spies say
    Business Insider4 days ago
    Ukraine-Russia live: South Korea demands immediate withdrawal of North Korean troops in Russia
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Xi tells Putin the world is in chaos but friendship with Russia will endure
    Reuters1 day ago
    S. Korea could deploy troops to Ukraine to help against N. Koreans: Report
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com1 day ago
    A US F-35 stealth fighter just landed on a destroyer Japan turned into an aircraft carrier for the first time off the California coast
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Ukraine launches more than 100 drones in large-scale attack on western Russia
    UPI News2 days ago
    Treasury Says Enhanced Fraud Detection Processes Recovered $4 Bln
    RTTNews2 days ago
    UK to boost Ukraine funding using £2bn from Russian assets
    BBC1 day ago
    US unveils new rules to block China, Russia and Iran from accessing bulk US data
    Reuters1 day ago
    Russian forces storming town in eastern Ukraine, bloggers say
    Reuters3 days ago
    Kremlin says Moldova's elections were not free and results raise questions
    Reuters2 days ago
    North Korean troops are in Russia, US defense secretary says
    Reuters5 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy