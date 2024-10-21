Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Colombian conglomerates Argos, SURA begin to study possible ownership split

    By Nelson Bocanegra,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10QSbL_0wG9njMb00

    By Nelson Bocanegra

    BOGOTA (Reuters) -Shareholders of Grupo Argos and Grupo SURA, two of Colombia's largest conglomerates, on Monday gave their boards the green light to begin studying alternative corporate structures in order to split the currently tightly-knit firms.

    Argos and SURA are part of an alliance of firms known informally as Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno (GEA), made up of over a hundred firms held together by complex shareholding arrangements and partnerships.

    These include lender Bancolombia, cement maker Cementos Argos, energy firm Celsia and pension fund Proteccion.

    The firms' shareholders have voted for their boards to examine different possible structures without incurring a conflict of interest, according to an Argos statement and a source from SURA.

    Argos currently holds a 45.8% stake in SURA, which in turn owns 45% of Argos.

    Argos' CEO Jorge Mario Velasquez told shareholders during a meeting in Medellin that the firm had hired corporate financial advisors to study the possible alternatives.

    "We do not have a strict time-frame as of today," Velasquez said. "This is going to take some time so that we are able to study the matter prudently and make a competent decision."

    The examination of a new corporate structure follows forays by Grupo Gilinski - a rival alliance controlled by one of Colombia's richest men Jaime Gilinski - and its Arab partner, the International Holding Company (IHC).

    Gilinski has launched a series of offers for shares in GEA firms, and in 2022 launched an failed tender offer for close to a third of Grupo Argos.

    Last year, Grupo Gilinski secured a deal for a controlling stake in the country's largest food processing firm, Nutresa, in exchange for exiting its stake in SURA.

    SURA's chairman Ricardo Jaramillo told shareholders it was time to present the board with alternatives to its current ownership structure, the source from SURA said.

    (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra, Writing by Sarah Morland, Editing by Julia Symmes Cobb)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounder kills 1, sickens dozens in US
    Reuters19 hours ago
    Man accused of threatening Pennsylvania party employee over poll watchers
    Reuters1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    New cases of political violence roil U.S. ahead of contentious election
    Reuters2 days ago
    Mystery overseas account increases its Trump bids on Polymarket betting site
    Reuters1 day ago
    Starbucks baristas and customers have one message to new CEO: change!
    Reuters13 hours ago
    Kamala Harris labels current federal minimum wage as 'poverty' pay
    Reuters1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Mexican Indigenous priest killed leaving Sunday mass
    Reuters2 days ago
    Attacked by settlers and blocked by soldiers, Palestinians face grim olive harvest
    Reuters2 days ago
    Honda to recall over 720,800 vehicles in US on fuel pump concern
    Reuters1 day ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker14 days ago
    Climate scientists warn Nordic ministers of changing Atlantic Ocean current
    Reuters2 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 days ago
    Nebraska independent Dan Osborn could be poised to shake up US Senate
    Reuters2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Exclusive-Mexico's new government mulls tax incentives to lure foreign companies
    Reuters1 day ago
    Russia's key rate seen back at historic high of 20%: Reuters poll
    Reuters2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy