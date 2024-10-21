Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Bird flu suspected in four Washington farm workers, CDC sends team

    By Tom Polansek,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pbx2I_0wFrGIWj00

    By Tom Polansek

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -The CDC is deploying a team to Washington state to assess the health of farm workers who culled poultry suffering from bird flu after four workers are presumed to have been infected by the virus, U.S. and state health officials said on Monday.

    The infections would make Washington the sixth state to identify human cases this year.

    The cases fuel growing concern among public health experts, as infections of U.S. dairy cattle and more than two dozen farm workers have worried scientists and federal officials about the risks to humans.

    California and Washington have said they are seeking to administer seasonal flu vaccines to farm workers to reduce their risk of being infected with both bird flu and seasonal influenza.

    Infections with both types of virus simultaneously could increase the risk of changes that could make bird flu spread more easily in people and potentially cause a pandemic, virologists say.

    "We don't have evidence yet of transmission between people," said Roberto Bonaccorso, spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Health.

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is awaiting specimens for testing from Washington and sending a team to support the state's assessment of farm workers, an agency spokesperson said. The risk to the public from the outbreak in cattle remains low, but those with exposure to infected animals are at heightened risk, according to the CDC.

    The four tested presumptively positive after working at an infected egg farm, Washington's health department said, adding their use of protective gear was inconsistent. The workers suffered mild respiratory symptoms and conjunctivitis, and were given antiviral medication, officials said.

    The workers were removing carcasses and litter and cleaning facilities where about 800,000 chickens were culled, the health department said. The farm was hit by a strain of the virus from wild birds, according to Washington's agriculture department.

    Nationwide, 27 people had tested positive for the virus in 2024 before the cases in Washington. All but one had known exposure to infected poultry or dairy cattle.

    More than 100 million U.S. chickens, turkeys and other birds have been eliminated by the virus since the nation's outbreak began in 2022.

    (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounder kills 1, sickens dozens in US
    Reuters1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Iran tells UN: Biden has signaled US approval, support for attack on Iran
    Reuters2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    New cases of political violence roil U.S. ahead of contentious election
    Reuters2 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Exclusive-Harris holds 46%-43% lead over Trump amid voter gloom, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds
    Reuters1 day ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Mystery overseas account increases its Trump bids on Polymarket betting site
    Reuters2 days ago
    Georgia's shark-owning billionaire tells voters: Don't risk war with Russia
    Reuters1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Israel gives the US its demands for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports
    Reuters2 days ago
    Honda to recall over 720,800 vehicles in US on fuel pump concern
    Reuters1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Man accused of threatening Pennsylvania party employee over poll watchers
    Reuters2 days ago
    Attacked by settlers and blocked by soldiers, Palestinians face grim olive harvest
    Reuters2 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    China's exporters run for cover as US election nears
    Reuters21 hours ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post4 days ago
    ECB's Lagarde: We need to be cautious in cutting rates
    Reuters7 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy