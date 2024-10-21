Open in App
    WTA roundup: Leylah Fernandez, Bianca Andreescu win in Tokyo

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a0r8H_0wFpzY9o00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q2DyG_0wFpzY9o00

    Eighth-seeded Leylah Fernandez of Canada survived a first-round challenge from Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the Toray Pan Pacific Open on Monday in Tokyo.

    Fernandez was ahead 5-7, 6-2, 5-2 when her Russian opponent was forced to retire due to difficulty breathing after a 2-hour, 44-minute battle in the last WTA 500 tournament of the year. Fernandez will next face France's Varvara Gracheva, a 6-1, 7-6 (4) winner over Japan's Mai Hontama.

    Turkish qualifier Zeynep Sonmez upset No. 7 seed Magdalena Frech of Poland 1-6, 6-4, 6-3. Bianca Andreescu of Canada picked up her first win since July with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Japan's Mei Yamaguchi. Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria knocked out defending champion Veronika Kudermetova of Russia 7-6 (3), 6-3.

    Guangzhou Open

    Sijia Wei of China rolled to a 6-1, 6-4 upset against sixth-seeded Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia in opening-round action in China.

    The 20-year-old Wei, ranked No. 135 in the world, saved four of five break points in the 75-minute victory and will face either Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands or China's Xiyu Wang in the second round.

    Olga Danilovic of Serbia defeated Russia's Erika Andreeva 6-4, 6-4 and Romania's Jaqueline Cristian outlasted Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 in other first-round matches.

    --Field Level Media

