Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Citgo auction creditors assail Elliott bid, seek rival offers

    By Gary McWilliamsMarianna Parraga,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ntyx6_0wFOjt3a00

    By Gary McWilliams and Marianna Parraga

    HOUSTON (Reuters) - Key terms of a proposed court agreement with a U.S. hedge fund seeking to gain control of oil refiner Citgo Petroleum from Venezuela would lock in the fund's low-ball bid, the company's creditors said in new court filings against the deal.

    The backlash to Elliott Investment Management's wholly-owned Amber Energy's offer ends any chance this year of a change to Citgo's ownership to satisfy debt defaults and expropriations by Venezuela.

    The offer is not economically viable, deficient, and does not comply with Delaware law, creditors, who are seeking cash proceeds from a court auction, wrote in asking the court to begin anew.

    Amber, which a court officer had hailed last month as the "successful bidder" in the auction's second round, threatened to walk away if the court approved creditors' requests for more details of its up to $7.286 billion bid to assemble rival bids. Citgo called Amber a "weeks-old shell corporation with no assets and no committed financing," in its court filing.

    Terms of a sales agreement put together by a court officer overseeing the auction unduly favor Elliott's Amber and violate the court's rules governing the sale, creditors wrote in filings late on Friday that went beyond their earlier criticisms.

    The judge in the case asked the court officer to poll creditors on their view of the offer.

    Crystallex, the company that brought the lawsuit which found Citgo's parent PDV Holding liable for Venezuela's debts, described the auction as having "gone severely off course."

    REOPEN DATA ROOM

    It and ConocoPhillips, which holds the largest claims in the case, asked that Citgo financial information be made available immediately to other bidders. Access has been closed since August, when Elliott was chosen to exclusively negotiate a deal.

    Gold Reserve, a mining firm holding a $1 billion claim against Venezuela, said it was prepared to finalize "a materially superior" bid once it could review Citgo data.

    Robert Pincus, the court officer overseeing the auction, said in a filing he opposes reopening the Citgo financial data until Dec. 9, and wants the judge in the case to restrict information on Amber's financial terms and to approve a breakup fee if a superior bid is accepted. The size of the potential fee was redacted in court filings.

    Pincus proposed a revised sale schedule that would allow him to submit a final recommendation in late January, and give the court until March 24 to begin a hearing on a definitive sale.

    He disagreed with creditors' criticisms of the sales process, their descriptions of the proposed Elliott agreement, and offered to provide his own views in a future court hearing, Pincus wrote.

    (Reporting by Gary McWilliams and Marianna Parraga; Editing by Sonali Paul)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Byju's payment dispute settlement with India cricket body set aside by top court
    Reuters4 hours ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA18 days ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Man accused of threatening Pennsylvania party employee over poll watchers
    Reuters1 day ago
    Kamala Harris labels current federal minimum wage as 'poverty' pay
    Reuters1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Israel to take legal action against Macron over naval trade show ban
    Reuters2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Mexican Indigenous priest killed leaving Sunday mass
    Reuters2 days ago
    Starbucks baristas and customers have one message to new CEO: change!
    Reuters10 hours ago
    New cases of political violence roil U.S. ahead of contentious election
    Reuters2 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily11 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Early voting starts in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch49 minutes ago
    Couple Arrested at Eastport Boat Ramp for Felony Meth Possession
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Climate scientists warn Nordic ministers of changing Atlantic Ocean current
    Reuters1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Mystery overseas account increases its Trump bids on Polymarket betting site
    Reuters1 day ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today19 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy