Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Italy moves to ensure Big Tech share in costs of telecom networks rollout

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TkGDv_0wFOZEsV00

    ROME (Reuters) - Italy is moving to introduce measures aimed at ensuring that Big Tech firms share the cost of developing telecoms infrastructure in the country, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said on Monday.

    Telecoms companies argue that Alphabet's Google, Meta's Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft should bear some of the high-speed network rollout costs because they make up a huge part of internet traffic.

    Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Telecom Italia call it fair-share funding while Big Tech says it amounts to an internet tax.

    "We are all working on this issue. It's important that we go in this direction," Urso told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Milan.

    "It makes good sense for big tech to contribute to the workload that is then entrusted to the large telecommunications networks," he added.

    Several ruling politicians have presented proposals in parliament stating that Big Tech should negotiate technical and economic conditions for the remuneration of telecommunications operators.

    Our "proposal aims to introduce a contribution from online platforms, very large online search engines and gatekeeper servicers to support investments in electronic communications networks," an amendment by Andrea Dara, from the League party, said.

    The move is broadly in line with previous initiatives laid out at the European Union level before last June's elections, which resulted in a second mandate for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

    (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Elvira Pollina; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kamala Harris labels current federal minimum wage as 'poverty' pay
    Reuters1 day ago
    Early voting starts in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch48 minutes ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    New cases of political violence roil U.S. ahead of contentious election
    Reuters2 days ago
    Starbucks baristas and customers have one message to new CEO: change!
    Reuters10 hours ago
    Man accused of threatening Pennsylvania party employee over poll watchers
    Reuters1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Mexican Indigenous priest killed leaving Sunday mass
    Reuters2 days ago
    Climate scientists warn Nordic ministers of changing Atlantic Ocean current
    Reuters1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Israel to take legal action against Macron over naval trade show ban
    Reuters2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Byju's payment dispute settlement with India cricket body set aside by top court
    Reuters4 hours ago
    North Korea's Kim Jong Un visits missile bases, cites US nuclear threat
    Reuters9 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Honda to recall over 720,800 vehicles in US on fuel pump concern
    Reuters1 day ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Seven Indigenous Truths From These Native Community Leaders
    L.A. TACO8 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Mystery overseas account increases its Trump bids on Polymarket betting site
    Reuters1 day ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Nebraska independent Dan Osborn could be poised to shake up US Senate
    Reuters2 days ago
    Attacked by settlers and blocked by soldiers, Palestinians face grim olive harvest
    Reuters2 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Morning Bid: China rate cuts looming, US booming
    Reuters2 days ago
    North Korea sent 3,000 troops to Russia for Ukraine war, South says
    Reuters2 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy