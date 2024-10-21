Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    German carmakers should not be afraid of Chinese competition, says Scholz

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Agu8K_0wFOWlLd00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Thl0x_0wFOWlLd00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TArsj_0wFOWlLd00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dHPNt_0wFOWlLd00

    KUPPENHEIM, Germany (Reuters) -German automakers should not be afraid of competition from China, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday at the opening of Mercedes-Benz's first battery recycling plant, an investment he described as part of Germany's new industrial policy agenda.

    "Some say that China can do much better with electric motors than us," Scholz said.

    "German companies need not be afraid of this competition," he said, pointing out that the industry had weathered strong competition from South Korea and Japan in the past and reaffirming Germany's stance against the European Union's tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs).

    "I'm against tariffs that harm us," Scholz said at the opening ceremony in Kuppenheim, south-western Germany.

    The EU should use such measures where dumping and subsidies actually put European producers at a disadvantage, for example, in the steel industry, he added.

    The European car sector is facing multiple challenges, ranging from high production costs and managing the shift to electric vehicles to falling demand and rising competition.

    These problems have led some European automakers to reduce capacity, while the region's top player Volkswagen is considering plant closures in Germany for the first time.

    All Mercedes plants are well-utilised, apart from one factory in Germany's Sindelfingen, where it produces its high-end S-Class model line, said Joerg Burzer, Mercedes's board member responsible for production.

    Mercedes's third-quarter sales in China, where the group makes about a third of its sales, fell 13%, especially hit by lower luxury demand there due to the real estate crisis, affecting the S-Class in particular.

    The EU is imposing hefty tariffs on Chinese-made EVs, saying they benefit from unfair state subsidies. Beijing denies this and has threatened retaliation, while German automakers, which make about a third of their profits in China, have voiced concern and called for more talks.

    Germany voted against the tariffs.

    Mercedes plans to extract raw materials such as lithium, nickel, and cobalt from old electric car batteries at the carbon-emissions-free factory, to later re-use them.

    (Reporting by Andrey Sychev and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Mark Potter)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    China confirms pact to resolve border conflict with India
    Reuters1 day ago
    Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
    Latin Times4 days ago
    US unveils new rules to block China, Russia and Iran from accessing bulk US data
    Reuters1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    North Korea's Kim Jong Un visits missile bases, cites US nuclear threat
    Reuters9 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounder kills 1, sickens dozens in US
    Reuters15 hours ago
    Xi and Modi discuss Ukraine war with Putin as BRICS considers expansion
    Reuters3 hours ago
    Georgia's shark-owning billionaire tells voters: Don't risk war with Russia
    Reuters1 day ago
    Israel to take legal action against Macron over naval trade show ban
    Reuters2 days ago
    UAE president tells Putin: we are ready to help resolve Ukraine crisis
    Reuters2 days ago
    North Korean troops are in Russia, US defense secretary says
    Reuters2 hours ago
    Zelenskiy says US preparing aid package to finance production of Ukrainian drones
    Reuters1 day ago
    Honda to recall over 720,800 vehicles in US on fuel pump concern
    Reuters1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Russia's key rate seen back at historic high of 20%: Reuters poll
    Reuters1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    North Korea sent 3,000 troops to Russia for Ukraine war, South says
    Reuters2 hours ago
    Exclusive-TSMC told US of chip in Huawei product after TechInsights finding, source says
    Reuters21 hours ago
    A new anti-missile laser downed 100% of its targets while fighting multiple threats at once, UK defense officials say
    Business Insider2 days ago
    President Sisi warns regional troubles may force Egypt to re-evaluate IMF accord
    Reuters2 days ago
    Russia hits Kyiv with drone attacks for second night in a row, Ukraine says
    Reuters2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Exclusive-Mexico's new government mulls tax incentives to lure foreign companies
    Reuters1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Climate scientists warn Nordic ministers of changing Atlantic Ocean current
    Reuters1 day ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker25 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily11 days ago
    Kremlin says Moldova's elections were not free and results raise questions
    Reuters2 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy