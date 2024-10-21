Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    AI firm Nebius, split from Russia's Yandex, gains in volatile Nasdaq debut

    By Alexander Marrow,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mt8Uo_0wFLDyFq00

    By Alexander Marrow

    (Reuters) -Amsterdam-based Nebius Group closed 5.6% higher on Monday, recovering from huge early losses when trading for the first time since February 2022, as the AI infrastructure firm's Nasdaq listing, formerly held by Yandex, often dubbed "Russia's Google", went live.

    Trading was suspended soon after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, when the stock traded under Yandex's ticker through its Amsterdam-based parent company. In July, Nebius emerged following a $5.4 billion deal to split Yandex's Russian and international assets.

    The stock, which had last traded at $18.94 per share in February 2022, slumped 26% in pre-market trading, but recovered all losses to gain 5.6% on the day and close at $20 per share.

    Yandex once reached a market capitalisation of more than $30 billion, but with revenue-generating businesses in online search, advertising and ride-hailing siphoned off in Russia, Nebius, which targets a slice of the growing AI cloud market, presents a very different proposition.

    With a free float of 78.1%, mainly held by Western investors and funds, extremely high volatility is likely in the first few days, said Denis Buivolov, a personal investor in Nebius and head of research at BCS' venture capital and pre-IPO department.

    In an analysis published on financial website Seeking Alpha, Buivolov valued the company at $4.6 billion, or $23 per share, based on company plans and comparisons with firms such as CoreWeave, Lambda Labs and Sacra.

    Dr Jan-Oliver Strych, adviser to his family fund which invested in Nebius, said the stock's value would be determined by the positive liquidity shock from hyped AI investor demand versus the negative impact of impatient sellers.

    Nebius, whose core business involves providing Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) and AI cloud as services, is anticipating sharp growth in those markets in coming years.

    The company expects its revenue to grow by three to four times in 2025 to $500-$700 million, it said on Friday, as it plans to spend between $600 million and $1.5 billion on capital expenditure to increase capacity at data centres in Finland, France and North America.

    (Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Louise Heavens, David Evans and David Gregorio)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Morning Bid: China rate cuts looming, US booming
    Reuters2 days ago
    Russia's key rate seen back at historic high of 20%: Reuters poll
    Reuters2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounder kills 1, sickens dozens in US
    Reuters21 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Mystery overseas account increases its Trump bids on Polymarket betting site
    Reuters2 days ago
    Kamala Harris labels current federal minimum wage as 'poverty' pay
    Reuters1 day ago
    Honda to recall over 720,800 vehicles in US on fuel pump concern
    Reuters1 day ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 days ago
    Man accused of threatening Pennsylvania party employee over poll watchers
    Reuters1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Florida's Surprising Population Shift: From "Great Migration" to "The Great Exodus"
    Edmond Thorne8 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Starbucks baristas have one message for new CEO: change!
    Reuters16 hours ago
    Hezbollah's Hashem Safieddine, heir apparent to Nasrallah, killed in Israeli attack, group says
    Reuters4 hours ago
    Hezbollah hides millions in cash, gold under Beirut hospital, says Israel
    Reuters1 day ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Russia calls US statements on readiness for nuclear talks 'deception'
    Reuters2 days ago
    Stellantis to launch fleet of EVs fitted with Factorial solid-state batteries
    Reuters4 hours ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker25 days ago
    Pictures of Cruise Ship, Oasis of the Seas, in Dry Dock Revealed by Reddit User
    J. Souza8 days ago
    US unveils new rules to block China, Russia and Iran from accessing bulk US data
    Reuters2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Iran strike will show your force, Israel's defence chief tells pilots
    Reuters5 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Exclusive-Mexico's new government mulls tax incentives to lure foreign companies
    Reuters2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy