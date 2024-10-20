Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Cricket-Latham hails Ravindra impact as New Zealand celebrate famous win

    By Shrivathsa Sridhar,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NKk3C_0wER54t700

    By Shrivathsa Sridhar

    BENGALURU (Reuters) - New Zealand's first victory in India for 36 years was achieved without injured batting mainstay Kane Williamson and captain Tom Latham was grateful to Rachin Ravindra for stepping up to fill the breach.

    Ravindra, whose parents hail from the south India city of Bengaluru, made a fine 134 in New Zealand's first-innings 402 after they had bundled out the hosts for 46.

    India responded with 462 to set a victory target of 107 and it was the 24-year-old Ravindra's cool head that led the Black Caps to a famous eight-wicket win on Sunday.

    "Our first two innings were outstanding, the way we were able to set the match up with the ball and apply pressure for long periods of time," Latham told reporters.

    "With bat we managed to form a couple of key partnerships, which in the context of the match were really important. Rachin was a huge part in that. The way he played ... a 137-run stand with a number nine batsman (Tim Southee) is awesome.

    "Even this morning, the way he came out with the game in the balance ... he calmed the dressing room with his composure. For a young guy in his ninth or 10th test, to play in that fashion is exciting."

    Williamson, New Zealand's leading test run scorer, remains doubtful with a groin injury as the series heads to Pune before the finale in Mumbai.

    "Anyone of Kane's calibre, if he's right and able to come back into the side, would be great," Latham said.

    "Selection headaches are always great things to have and fingers crossed he'll be alright and can get over here as soon as possible."

    India had their own heroes despite defeat as Sarfaraz Khan made 150 and Rishabh Pant 99 to boost their slim hopes.

    "Some of the shots, some of these guys played in the middle, knowing we're 350 behind shows what they want to go out and do. And that is how it's going to stay," Rohit said of the pair's innovative style of batting.

    "Even if we find ourselves ahead in the game, we're not going to change our attitude," captain Rohit Sharma said. "When we are behind, we're going to try and see how we can put the pressure on the opposition.

    "Some of the tests we played recently shows what I'm talking about and that's how it's going to be."

    (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Commonwealth Games-Glasgow confirmed as host of 'lighter and leaner' 2026 Games
    Reuters4 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    49ers lose WRs Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel during loss to Chiefs
    Reuters1 day ago
    Climate scientists warn Nordic ministers of changing Atlantic Ocean current
    Reuters19 hours ago
    WNBA players vote to opt out of CBA after 2025 season
    Reuters14 hours ago
    New cases of political violence roil U.S. ahead of contentious election
    Reuters1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Safe-haven demand secures gold near all-time highs
    Reuters6 hours ago
    Mystery overseas account increases its Trump bids on Polymarket betting site
    Reuters16 hours ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA13 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Boeing workers to vote on new wage deal that could end strike
    Reuters2 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza10 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Exclusive-Mexico's new government mulls tax incentives to lure foreign companies
    Reuters17 hours ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    On the edge of Gaza, Israeli settlers want back in
    Reuters18 hours ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard6 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Israel to take legal action against Macron over naval trade show ban
    Reuters1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza29 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Novo Nordisk's oral diabetes drug cuts heart-related risks by 14% in study
    Reuters1 day ago
    Attacked by settlers and blocked by soldiers, Palestinians face grim olive harvest
    Reuters1 day ago
    Son of Singapore's founder says he is now political refugee as family spat snowballs
    Reuters5 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy