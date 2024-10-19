Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Gunmen kill two Mozambique opposition figures ahead of election protests

    By Tim Cocks,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fROmN_0wDR5Sk300

    By Tim Cocks

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Gunmen killed a Mozambique opposition lawyer and a party official after firing multiple rounds at a car in which they were travelling on Saturday, rights groups said, ratcheting up tensions ahead of protests against a disputed election result.

    New opposition party Podemos and its presidential aspirant Venancio Mondlane reject provisional results showing a likely win for Frelimo - the party that has ruled Mozambique for half a century - and its candidate Daniel Chapo.

    They have called for a nationwide strike on Monday.

    Mozambican civil society election observer group More Integrity said the attack happened in the Bairro Da Coop neighbourhood of the capital Maputo, killing Podemos lawyer Elvino Dias and party representative Paulo Guambe.

    Human Rights Watch and Mozambique's Center for Democracy and Human Rights (CDD) also issued statements confirming the attack.

    "They were brutally assassinated (in a) cold-blooded murder," Adriano Nuvunga, CDD director, told Reuters by telephone.

    "The indications that around 10 to 15 bullets were shot, and they died instantly," he added, describing it as a "message" to opposition protesters planning to convene on Monday.

    The European Union and Mozambique's former colonial ruler Portugal condemned the killing and called for an investigation.

    Later, in the evening, Frelimo's candidate Chapo condemned the attack as an "affront to the principles of ...democracy that we must all defend".

    Mondlane's rise to become Mozambique's main challenger was a threat to Frelimo, but also to former official opposition party Renamo - once a rebel outfit backed by racist white regimes in South Africa and Rhodesia (Zimbabwe) during the Cold War.

    Alex Vines, Africa programme director at London-based international affairs think tank Chatham House, called the killing a "serious escalation" that raised tensions ahead of Monday's strike.

    Western observers have cast doubt on the credibility of the poll, noting reports of vote buying, intimidation, inflated voter rolls and poor transparency in collation - problems that have marred most polls since Frelimo introduced democracy in 1994 after two decades in power.

    Full results are expected on Oct. 24, but many fear Monday's protest could turn bloody. Mozambique's security forces have opened fire on protesters, including after last year's local elections, rights groups say.

    (Reporting by Tim Cocks; Additional reporting by David Lewis in Nairobi; Editing by David Holmes)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Brazil's central bank chief sees 'huge' de-anchoring of inflation expectations
    Reuters6 hours ago
    France warns that North Korean troops fighting in Ukraine would be an escalation
    Reuters2 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    California Man Sentenced to 7 Years for $23.1 Million Fraudulent Investment
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    New cases of political violence roil U.S. ahead of contentious election
    Reuters10 hours ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 hours ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Boeing workers to vote on new wage deal that could end strike
    Reuters2 days ago
    Arizona prosecutors drop charges against disabled Black man who was violently arrested
    Reuters2 days ago
    JPMorgan rehires scientist Sarah Kapnick in climate push, memo shows
    Reuters6 hours ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch4 hours ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Dow, S&P end down as Treasury yields rise, investors eye earnings
    Reuters10 hours ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currentslast hour
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Elon Musk's daily $1 million payouts at Trump rally draw legal scrutiny
    Reuters1 day ago
    Biden administration proposes free over-the-counter birth control
    Reuters11 hours ago
    Attacked by settlers and blocked by soldiers, Palestinians face grim olive harvest
    Reuters9 hours ago
    Goldman-backed biotech Septerna targets $628 million valuation in US IPO
    Reuters6 hours ago
    Nebraska independent Dan Osborn could be poised to shake up US Senate
    Reuters10 hours ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Morning Bid: China rate cuts looming, US booming
    Reuters22 hours ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy