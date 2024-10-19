Open in App
    Swimming-Australia's McKeown pulls out of World Cup over mental health

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fMrK7_0wDQ8BRe00

    (Reuters) - Five-times Olympic gold medallist Kaylee McKeown has prematurely ended her Swimming World Cup campaign in Shanghai, citing mental health concerns.

    Australia's McKeown, who became the first woman to retain both the 100m and 200m backstroke Olympic titles this year, won the 50m backstroke final at the World Cup before announcing her withdrawal in a social media post on Friday.

    "Putting my mental health first I’ve decided to cut my experience short. As an athlete it’s so important to listen to your heart and to know when enough is enough," the 23-year-old wrote on Instagram.

    McKeown also pulled out of Australia's 2024 world short-course team earlier this month, saying the last five years of preparation and frequent competitions had been physically and mentally tiring.

    "Time for a well overdue break," the 50m and 200m backstroke world-record holder added.

    (Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

