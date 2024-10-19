Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    France warns that North Korean troops fighting in Ukraine would be an escalation

    By Max HunderJohn Irish,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tmrHK_0wDN0a1q00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQFRa_0wDN0a1q00

    By Max Hunder and John Irish

    KYIV (Reuters) -The involvement of North Korean regular troops to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine would be a serious escalation of the war, France and Ukraine's foreign ministers said at a joint press conference in Kyiv on Saturday.

    France's Jean-Noel Barrot, who was making his first trip to Ukraine since becoming foreign minister in September, is also set to visit the east of the country on Sunday, where France will finance new two new centres for the protection of children impacted by the war.

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused North Korea on Thursday of deploying officers alongside Russia and of preparing to send 10,000 soldiers to help Moscow's war effort, although NATO chief Mark Rutte said there was no evidence of Pyongyang's presence at this stage.

    "It would be serious and push the conflict into a new stage, an additional escalatory stage," Barrot said in Kyiv, adding that such a move would signal that Moscow was struggling in the war.

    His Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, said the risk of escalation from the move was "huge."

    "This is a huge threat of further escalation of Russian aggression against Ukraine. There is a big risk of it growing out of its current scale and borders."

    Earlier this week, Zelenskiy presented his 'victory plan' which he said would enable Ukraine to end the war no later than next year. The first step of this plan was unconditional NATO membership for Ukraine.

    France's foreign minister said Paris was open to the idea of an immediate invitation for Ukraine to join NATO, but that talks would continue on the subject with allies.

    "Regarding the invitation for Ukraine to join NATO, we are open to it and it's a discussion that we are having with our partners," Barrot said.

    (Reporting by Max Hunder in Kyiv and John Irish in Paris; Editing by Alex Richardson and Toby Chopra)

    Comments / 869
    Add a Comment
    Rick Young
    51m ago
    War🤔
    PeopleFromAfrika
    3h ago
    North Korea’s full military deployment into Ukraine is not volunteers.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    North Korean troops abandon Russian front lines near Ukraine: Report
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com5 days ago
    Russia tells Israel to not even consider attacking Iranian nuclear facilities, TASS says
    Reuters4 days ago
    Russia flaunts its many doomsday weapons to keep the West from ramping up support for Ukraine
    POLITICO2 days ago
    5 headless bodies abandoned on Highway 80
    Border Report7 days ago
    ‘Struck by Own Weapons’: Putin’s Men Celebrate Using Seized Weapons to Kill Zelensky’s Forces
    breakingone.com26 days ago
    Nancy Pelosi Breaks Her Cardinal Rule On Trump, Says ‘Hope I Don’t Burn In Hell’
    HuffPost5 days ago
    Trump Breaks Down Onstage
    The Atlantic6 days ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Biden gives Iran warning about killing Trump: Report
    americanmilitarynews.com6 days ago
    Sinaloa Cartel Members Are Now Scanning People's Phones to Check if They Engaged With Rival Factions
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Russian tycoon found dead by Putin’s spies after ‘falling over 100ft from window at his home’ in latest mystery death
    The US Sun1 day ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Navy SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden Says Israel Isn't Finished Killing Hamas Leaders After Sinwar's Death: 'They'll Keep Doing It'
    Latin Times3 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    ‘No I Can’t!’ CNN’s Jim Acosta Cuts Off Pro-Trump Guest Because ‘You’re Not Even Answering My Question!’
    Mediaite5 days ago
    ‘They will definitely be destroyed’: Iranian gives warning to Israel
    CNN10 days ago
    Trump’s First Reaction to Israel Killing Hamas Leader Sinwar: ‘That’s Sometimes What Happens’
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Trump Gives Ominous Clue About What May Happen If He Loses
    TheDailyBeast6 days ago
    ‘Despicable Human Being’: Mitch McConnell Privately Said He Couldn’t Wait For ‘Stupid’ Trump to Leave Office, Per Report
    Mediaite4 days ago
    DAVID MARCUS: Kamala Harris can no longer hide from her dangerous stance on men playing in girls' sports
    Fox News3 days ago
    JUST IN: General Jim Mattis Backs Mark Milley Warning That Trump Is the ‘Most Dangerous Threat Ever’
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
    Latin Times2 days ago
    The third nuclear bomb that was supposed to be dropped on Japan ended up killing two American physicists
    War History Online2 days ago
    Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
    Mediaite5 days ago
    Satellite images show North Korean special forces sent to Russia disguised as Russian soldiers with fake IDs, South Korean spies say
    Business Insider3 days ago
    Trump blames Ukraine's Zelenskiy for starting war with Russia
    Reuters4 days ago
    The Ukraine war is showing US soldiers they need to be hard to find in the electromagnetic spectrum in a high-end fight
    Business Insider5 days ago
    Trump Says Son Barron, 18, Hasn’t ‘Had a Girlfriend Yet’
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    A US airstrike in the Middle East is meant to remind Iran that nothing is out of reach
    Business Insider4 days ago
    Hezbollah drone hits Netanyahu’s house
    Axios2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy