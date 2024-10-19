Reuters
Ukraine says North Korean troop involvement is 'huge' escalation risk
By Reuters,2 days ago
Comments / 150
Add a Comment
Wayne Roberts
1h ago
Ryan Cole
7h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Business Insider4 days ago
Reuters4 days ago
Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
The Independent6 hours ago
Scripps News1 day ago
Border Report7 days ago
Raw Story3 days ago
Russian tycoon found dead by Putin’s spies after ‘falling over 100ft from window at his home’ in latest mystery death
The US Sun1 day ago
TheDailyBeast5 days ago
Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
Latin Times5 days ago
Mediaite2 days ago
Navy SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden Says Israel Isn't Finished Killing Hamas Leaders After Sinwar's Death: 'They'll Keep Doing It'
Latin Times3 days ago
Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
The Independent4 days ago
the-independent.com2 days ago
Prince Harry Desperately Looking for Way Out of Meghan Markle Marriage: Exiled Royal Has 'Put Her Happiness Ahead of His Own'
RadarOnline6 days ago
Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
Latin Times2 days ago
Satellite images show North Korean special forces sent to Russia disguised as Russian soldiers with fake IDs, South Korean spies say
Business Insider3 days ago
Weak William Shatner, 93, Determined to Go Out in Blaze of Glory With String of 'Star Trek' Events — Amid Warnings He's Heading For Deadly Burnout
RadarOnline2 days ago
Reuters4 days ago
the-independent.com2 days ago
Kamala Harris Just Rolled Out One Of The Biggest Proposals Of Her Campaign. Why Haven't You Heard More About It?
HuffPost10 days ago
An F-35 was caught on camera for the first time carrying the stealthy long-range anti-ship missiles it could need in a fight with China
Business Insider26 days ago
Bellingham Metro News4 days ago
Russia rolled out a Soviet howitzer from the 1940s that Moscow technically shouldn't have in the first place
Business Insider7 days ago
Border Report5 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.