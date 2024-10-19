Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Ukraine says North Korean troop involvement is 'huge' escalation risk

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PfLcv_0wDMq16800

    KYIV (Reuters) - The involvement of North Korean troops in the Russian invasion of Ukraine would be a "huge" escalation risk, Ukraine's foreign minister told a joint press conference alongside his French counterpart in Kyiv on Saturday.

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused North Korea this week of deploying officers alongside Russia and preparing to send 10,000 soldiers to help Moscow's war effort.

    Russia and North Korea both deny they have engaged in arms transfers. The Kremlin has also dismissed South Korean assertions that North Korea may have sent some military personnel to help Russia against Ukraine.

    (Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Alex Richardson)

    Comments / 150
    Add a Comment
    Wayne Roberts
    1h ago
    shut up
    Ryan Cole
    7h ago
    fuck ukraine
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    France warns that North Korean troops fighting in Ukraine would be an escalation
    Reuters2 days ago
    Russia confirms it's going to make it more painful for companies to quit the country
    Business Insider4 days ago
    Russia tells Israel to not even consider attacking Iranian nuclear facilities, TASS says
    Reuters4 days ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent6 hours ago
    Video published by Ukraine purports to show North Korean soldiers in Russia
    Scripps News1 day ago
    5 headless bodies abandoned on Highway 80
    Border Report7 days ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Russian tycoon found dead by Putin’s spies after ‘falling over 100ft from window at his home’ in latest mystery death
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Trump Tells Black and Hispanic Voters Backing Harris: ‘Go Have Your Head Examined’
    TheDailyBeast5 days ago
    Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
    Latin Times5 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Navy SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden Says Israel Isn't Finished Killing Hamas Leaders After Sinwar's Death: 'They'll Keep Doing It'
    Latin Times3 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
    The Independent4 days ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene says Covid vaccines may be responsible for ‘all time high’ cancer rates
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Prince Harry Desperately Looking for Way Out of Meghan Markle Marriage: Exiled Royal Has 'Put Her Happiness Ahead of His Own'
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Satellite images show North Korean special forces sent to Russia disguised as Russian soldiers with fake IDs, South Korean spies say
    Business Insider3 days ago
    Weak William Shatner, 93, Determined to Go Out in Blaze of Glory With String of 'Star Trek' Events — Amid Warnings He's Heading For Deadly Burnout
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Trump blames Ukraine's Zelenskiy for starting war with Russia
    Reuters4 days ago
    Dispute over Trump sign in a yard leads to shooting, man getting foot run over
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Kamala Harris Just Rolled Out One Of The Biggest Proposals Of Her Campaign. Why Haven't You Heard More About It?
    HuffPost10 days ago
    An F-35 was caught on camera for the first time carrying the stealthy long-range anti-ship missiles it could need in a fight with China
    Business Insider26 days ago
    President Biden Officially Notifies Congress of Troop Deployment to Defend Israel from Iran
    Bellingham Metro News4 days ago
    Harris says violent crime is down. Trump says it's up. Here's a fact check.
    CBS News4 days ago
    Russia rolled out a Soviet howitzer from the 1940s that Moscow technically shouldn't have in the first place
    Business Insider7 days ago
    Man who performed autopsy on Sinwar’s body reveals details of his death
    CNN3 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    4,000 migrants headed for US, trying to beat Trump to the punch
    Border Report5 days ago
    North Korean troops seen being equipped in Russia ahead of likely deployment to Ukraine
    CNN2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy