Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Putin says Russia won't let Ukraine obtain nuclear weapons

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fDXeQ_0wCKDPYV00

    MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Russia would not let Ukraine get nuclear weapons, after Ukraine's leader said that since Kyiv had given up its Soviet-era nuclear arms, it must join NATO.

    Putin said any move by Ukraine to get nuclear weapons could not be concealed and would draw an appropriate Russian response. "Russia will not allow this to happen, no matter what," he told reporters.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had told U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump that Ukraine needed either nuclear weapons or NATO membership for its security - but as it gave up nuclear weapons after the break-up of the Soviet Union, joining NATO was the only way it could deter Russia.

    Zelenskiy later clarified that he had never said Ukraine was preparing to build a nuclear weapon. "We don't do nuclear weapons. Please, don't move these messages," he said.

    Ukraine inherited nuclear weapons after the breakup of the Soviet Union but voluntarily relinquished them in the 1990s in return for guarantees of its territorial integrity, a deal it says Moscow reneged on by invading its land.

    (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Andrew Heavens)

    Comments / 261
    Add a Comment
    Pamela Friend
    2h ago
    Who says they don't already have them.
    Juan Smith
    2h ago
    Time for NATO Lend Lease program?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    North Korean troops abandon Russian front lines near Ukraine: Report
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com4 days ago
    France warns that North Korean troops fighting in Ukraine would be an escalation
    Reuters1 day ago
    Trump blames Ukraine's Zelenskiy for starting war with Russia
    Reuters3 days ago
    Nancy Pelosi Breaks Her Cardinal Rule On Trump, Says ‘Hope I Don’t Burn In Hell’
    HuffPost4 days ago
    Russia tells Israel to not even consider attacking Iranian nuclear facilities, TASS says
    Reuters3 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Sinaloa Cartel Members Are Now Scanning People's Phones to Check if They Engaged With Rival Factions
    Latin Times4 days ago
    JUST IN: General Jim Mattis Backs Mark Milley Warning That Trump Is the ‘Most Dangerous Threat Ever’
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Putin Furious Over Sinwar's Killing: Predicts Chaos in Gaza,Lebanon| ‘Humanitarian Catastrophe Soon’
    breakingone.com1 day ago
    China expert sounds alarm over 'war signals': 'Xi Jinping is about to do something truly horrendous'
    Fox Business23 days ago
    ‘Despicable Human Being’: Mitch McConnell Privately Said He Couldn’t Wait For ‘Stupid’ Trump to Leave Office, Per Report
    Mediaite3 days ago
    NATO investigating if North Korea sent 12,000 troops to Russia
    DPA2 days ago
    The third nuclear bomb that was supposed to be dropped on Japan ended up killing two American physicists
    War History Online1 day ago
    Trump’s First Reaction to Israel Killing Hamas Leader Sinwar: ‘That’s Sometimes What Happens’
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Zelensky warns of North Korean soldiers, pushes for NATO invitation
    DPA3 days ago
    Russia flaunts its many doomsday weapons to keep the West from ramping up support for Ukraine
    POLITICO1 day ago
    U.S. warns of growing nuclear and missile threats by North Korean military in support of Russia
    PBS NewsHour4 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite2 days ago
    North Korean troops seen being equipped in Russia ahead of likely deployment to Ukraine
    CNN1 day ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent2 days ago
    US military confirms drone swarm invaded airspace around base
    signalscv.com2 days ago
    Satellite images show North Korean special forces sent to Russia disguised as Russian soldiers with fake IDs, South Korean spies say
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Kremlin says its mutual defence agreement with North Korea is 'unambiguous'
    Reuters5 days ago
    Meet Ukraine’s ‘Witches of Bucha’ – the all-female unit shooting down Russian drones
    The Independent5 days ago
    One of Russia's biggest automakers said it's struggling under Western sanctions after frontline complaints that its vehicles are falling apart
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Fox News guest: 'If Donald Trump was a real man, he would put out his medical records'
    Raw Story5 days ago
    Ukraine-Russia latest: Kyiv orders evacuation of previously liberated city as North Korea claims ‘concern’ US
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    Any deployment of US nuclear arms to Japan would collapse regional stability, Russia says
    Reuters4 days ago
    NATO would need to agree conditions for Ukraine invitation, Dutch minister says
    Reuters2 days ago
    Ukraine's Zelenskiy seeks strong reaction to North Korean involvement in war
    Reuters7 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy