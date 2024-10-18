Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Putin says his presence at G20 in Brazil would 'undermine' work there

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vJgaw_0wCJAU4m00

    MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday his possible attendance at next month's summit of the Group of 20 leading economies in Brazil would disrupt the important work there, adding that somebody else would represent Moscow there.

    The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague has issued a warrant for Putin's arrest over alleged war crimes in Ukraine. Kyiv has urged Brazil to arrest the Russian leader if he travels there for the Nov. 18-19 summit.

    "I have wonderful friendly relations with President Lula but why would I go there on purpose to disrupt the normal work of this forum," Putin told reporters, referring to Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

    Putin also said Russia could sign a bilateral agreement with Brazil to bypass the ICC's arrest warrant if need be.

    "Decisions of this kind are very easy to circumvent, it is enough to sign an intergovernmental agreement and that's it - the jurisdiction of the ICC will be limited," Putin said.

    Russia, which is not a signatory to the ICC, strongly denies the allegations of war crimes made against it by the court, Ukraine and its Western allies.

    (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Gareth Jones)

    Comments / 60
    Add a Comment
    K. Neptune
    14h ago
    He's scared to leave the country.
    Mark
    1d ago
    Fuk u Putin!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Russia confirms it's going to make it more painful for companies to quit the country
    Business Insider3 days ago
    Russian tycoon found dead by Putin’s spies after ‘falling over 100ft from window at his home’ in latest mystery death
    The US Sun11 hours ago
    France warns that North Korean troops fighting in Ukraine would be an escalation
    Reuters1 day ago
    Navy SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden Says Israel Isn't Finished Killing Hamas Leaders After Sinwar's Death: 'They'll Keep Doing It'
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Trump blames Ukraine's Zelenskiy for starting war with Russia
    Reuters3 days ago
    'Alarming': Trump reportedly shows 'textbook' symptoms of untreated mental health disorder
    Raw Story1 day ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Russia tells Israel to not even consider attacking Iranian nuclear facilities, TASS says
    Reuters3 days ago
    Ukraine gives the US a sweet deal with one dead Russian soldier for every $20,000 spent on drones, unit commander says
    Business Insider17 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    ‘Despicable Human Being’: Mitch McConnell Privately Said He Couldn’t Wait For ‘Stupid’ Trump to Leave Office, Per Report
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Alabama Death Row Inmate With Hours to Live Says He Doesn't Want to Die, But It's What He 'Rightly Deserves'
    lawyerherald.com4 days ago
    A US airstrike in the Middle East is meant to remind Iran that nothing is out of reach
    Business Insider3 days ago
    Man who performed autopsy on Sinwar’s body reveals details of his death
    CNN2 days ago
    The US Army's 'Sprint Missile' went so fast that it formed a plasma ring around it
    War History Online3 days ago
    Trump Says Son Barron, 18, Hasn’t ‘Had a Girlfriend Yet’
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    Putin Furious Over Sinwar's Killing: Predicts Chaos in Gaza,Lebanon| ‘Humanitarian Catastrophe Soon’
    breakingone.com1 day ago
    Woman raped and killed when passed out on park bench
    BBC2 days ago
    Ukrainian family who fled Russian invasion and settled in North Carolina drowns in Helene floods
    New York Post2 days ago
    ‘They will definitely be destroyed’: Iranian gives warning to Israel
    CNN9 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Trump’s First Reaction to Israel Killing Hamas Leader Sinwar: ‘That’s Sometimes What Happens’
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Lithuania says it intercepted military supplies on their way to Russia, and sent them to Ukraine instead
    Business Insider13 days ago
    For Beijing, Russia 'challenged Western power', but Chinese military sees difficulty of Ukraine war
    France 245 days ago
    Zelensky warns of North Korean soldiers, pushes for NATO invitation
    DPA3 days ago
    Menendez brothers’ uncle breaks with family to say he ‘firmly believes’ they should never be freed
    The Independent2 days ago
    Russia returns 500 dead soldiers to Ukraine as world leaders mull next steps
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Russia flaunts its many doomsday weapons to keep the West from ramping up support for Ukraine
    POLITICO1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Older Adults Who Never Got Married Are Revealing The Unexpected "Truths" About What Their Lives Are Actually Like
    BuzzFeed3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy