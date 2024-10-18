Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reuters

    Spirit Aero to furlough 700 workers for 21 days due to Boeing strike

    By Allison LampertMike Stone,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0speUm_0wC7TONO00

    By Allison Lampert and Mike Stone

    (Reuters) -Spirit AeroSystems told employees on Friday that it will furlough 700 workers for 21 days as an over one-month-long strike at U.S. planemaker Boeing eats into the supplier's cash and inventory space.

    The furloughs, first reported by Reuters, will affect Spirit Aero employees working on Boeing's 767 and 777 widebody jet programs. Production of those jets was halted during the strike by more than 33,000 U.S. West Coast factory workers since Sept. 13.

    The furloughs follow other Spirit efforts to cut costs, including a hiring freeze and travel and overtime restrictions.

    Spirit said in a statement on Friday it does not have room for additional storage of the 767 and 777 fuselages it builds.

    "We recognize the impact this has on our valued teammates and their families, and we are committed to supporting them through this period," said Spirit CEO Pat Shanahan.

    Boeing suppliers, who invested heavily on materials and tooling to support the planemaker's planned ramp-up of jets, have been furloughing workers in recent weeks and holding off on investments due to the strike.

    Wichita, Kansas-based Spirit Aero also warned it would have to lay off workers and announce additional furloughs if the strike continues past November, Spirit spokesperson Joe Buccino said.

    Boeing declined to comment.

    Boeing and its supply chain have weathered a series of crises over the last six years, including a 737 MAX safety grounding after two fatal crashes, the global pandemic, and a quality crisis since the blowout of a door plug in January.

    Boeing furloughed thousands of salaried employees on a rolling basis after the strike began but cancelled those last week after it announced plans to cut 10% of the company's workforce, or about 17,000 jobs.

    Spirit Aero's second-quarter losses more than doubled. One industry source familiar with the matter said the company has scaled back production of 737 MAX fuselages from 31 a month to 21 a month in August, September and October, and may have to reduce further. Boeing has been checking in regularly with Spirit Aero over its finances, a second source said.

    Spirit has fully drawn a $350-million bridge term loan facility set up when Boeing agreed to acquire its supplier, and it is expected to be asking for additional help from the planemaker, the source said.

    Spirit declined to comment on its loan facility and output.

    Since March, Boeing has been inspecting the new fuselages at Spirit's Kansas factory and vetting has taken longer than expected, a third industry source said. The delays had already slowed deliveries of 737 MAX fuselages from Spirit to Boeing's Renton, Washington, factory.

    The delays and the strike have made it less likely that Boeing will meet its goal to produce 38 MAX jets a month by the end of 2024, up from 25 jets a month in July.

    During the strike, Spirit Aero has increased inspections of 737 MAX fuselages at its factory so more will be ready when the stoppage ends, Buccino said.

    Spirit Aero shares dipped 0.6% in morning trading, but are on pace for a weekly gain.

    (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Mike Stone in Washington; additional reporting by David ShepardsonEditing by Marguerita Choy and Rod Nickel)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Boeing workers to vote on new wage deal that could end strike
    Reuters1 day ago
    Striking Boeing machinists' union in indirect talks with company, helped by US government
    Reuters2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    France warns that North Korean troops fighting in Ukraine would be an escalation
    Reuters1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza26 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post17 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Top EU countries spend $45 billion subsidizing fossil-fuel company cars, study says
    Reuters2 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Warned by police, some of Canada's Sikhs feel threatened by India
    Reuters2 days ago
    US budget deficit tops $1.8 trillion in fiscal 2024, third-largest on record
    Reuters2 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Math Puzzle for October 18, 2024
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    Boeing exploring asset sales to boost finances, WSJ reports
    Reuters13 hours ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Motor racing-Russell to start U.S. GP from pitlane after qualifying crash
    Reuters8 hours ago
    Russian missile damages residential buildings in Ukraine's Odesa, no casualties
    Reuters1 day ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker23 days ago
    Netanyahu told Trump Israel will make decisions based on its interests, PM's office says
    Reuters13 hours ago
    Iran's Araqchi says anyone who knows 'how and when Israel will attack Iran' should be held accountable
    Reuters1 day ago
    The Yellow-Vested Trash Inspectors are Back
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Cuba grid collapses again as hurricane looms
    Reuters16 hours ago
    China's Xi urges missile troops to boost deterrence, combat capabilities
    Reuters1 day ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA7 hours ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy