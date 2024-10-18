UN says Israeli settlers cut down olive trees in 'war-like' West Bank campaign

By Emma Farge

GENEVA (Reuters) -The United Nations humanitarian office accused Israel on Friday of using "war-like" tactics against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, citing killings by soldiers and attacks on Palestinian olive groves by Israeli settlers.

This month so far, OCHA said it had received reports that settlers have carried out 32 attacks against Palestinians and their property, including on farmers. It added there were initial reports Israeli forces killed a woman who was harvesting olives near the West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday.

"It is, frankly, very concerning that it's not only attacks on people, but it's attacks on their olive groves as well," OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke said at a Geneva press briefing. "The olive harvest is an economic lifeline for tens of thousands of Palestinian families in the West Bank."

Israel's military said it had launched an investigation into the reported attack in Jenin and the commanding officer there at the time has been suspended pending the checks.

It said, as with every year, it was working to secure the area to let people get on with the harvest. "The harvest season was planned and coordinated with all relevant parties, and IDF forces are providing security in the designated areas," it added.

Violence has surged across the West Bank since the start of the Hamas-Israel war in Gaza. Hundreds of Palestinians - including armed fighters, stone-throwing youths and civilian bystanders - have been killed in clashes with Israeli security forces.

Dozens of Israelis have been killed in Palestinian street attacks over the past year.

The OCHA report said around 600 mainly olive trees have been burnt, vandalised or stolen by settlers since the start of the harvest. It included a picture of a Palestinian man standing next to an olive tree stump with its branches sawn off.

"Israeli forces have been using lethal, war-like tactics in the West Bank, raising serious concerns over excessive use of force and deepening people's humanitarian needs," Laerke said.

Earlier this month, the U.N. World Food Programme said that violence and the spillover effect of the Gaza war had nearly doubled the number of people facing food insecurity in the West Bank to 600,000 people since early 2023.

A group of Western states including France, Britain and Germany issued a joint statement on Oct. 14 saying olive-picking had become "dangerous" due to settler violence and calling on Israel to allow Palestinians to join the harvest.

Settler violence is a source of growing concern among Israel's Western allies. A number of countries, including the United States, have imposed sanctions on violent settlers and urged Israel to do more to stop the violence.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Additional reporting by Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem; Editing by Kirsti Knolle, Friederike Heine, Sharon Singleton and Andrew Heavens)