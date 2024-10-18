Open in App
    UN says Israeli settlers cut down olive trees in 'war-like' West Bank campaign

    By Emma Farge,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z71Wb_0wC0ZQFh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mKZhj_0wC0ZQFh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KoyJu_0wC0ZQFh00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X644a_0wC0ZQFh00

    By Emma Farge

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The United Nations humanitarian office accused Israel on Friday of using "war-like" tactics against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, citing killings by soldiers and attacks on Palestinian olive groves by Israeli settlers.

    This month so far, OCHA said it had received reports that settlers have carried out 32 attacks against Palestinians and their property, including on farmers. It added there were initial reports Israeli forces killed a woman who was harvesting olives near the West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday.

    "It is, frankly, very concerning that it's not only attacks on people, but it's attacks on their olive groves as well," OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke said at a Geneva press briefing. "The olive harvest is an economic lifeline for tens of thousands of Palestinian families in the West Bank."

    Israel's military said it had launched an investigation into the reported attack in Jenin and the commanding officer there at the time has been suspended pending the checks.

    It said, as with every year, it was working to secure the area to let people get on with the harvest. "The harvest season was planned and coordinated with all relevant parties, and IDF forces are providing security in the designated areas," it added.

    Violence has surged across the West Bank since the start of the Hamas-Israel war in Gaza. Hundreds of Palestinians - including armed fighters, stone-throwing youths and civilian bystanders - have been killed in clashes with Israeli security forces.

    Dozens of Israelis have been killed in Palestinian street attacks over the past year.

    The OCHA report said around 600 mainly olive trees have been burnt, vandalised or stolen by settlers since the start of the harvest. It included a picture of a Palestinian man standing next to an olive tree stump with its branches sawn off.

    "Israeli forces have been using lethal, war-like tactics in the West Bank, raising serious concerns over excessive use of force and deepening people's humanitarian needs," Laerke said.

    Earlier this month, the U.N. World Food Programme said that violence and the spillover effect of the Gaza war had nearly doubled the number of people facing food insecurity in the West Bank to 600,000 people since early 2023.

    A group of Western states including France, Britain and Germany issued a joint statement on Oct. 14 saying olive-picking had become "dangerous" due to settler violence and calling on Israel to allow Palestinians to join the harvest.

    Settler violence is a source of growing concern among Israel's Western allies. A number of countries, including the United States, have imposed sanctions on violent settlers and urged Israel to do more to stop the violence.

    (Reporting by Emma Farge; Additional reporting by Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem; Editing by Kirsti Knolle, Friederike Heine, Sharon Singleton and Andrew Heavens)

    Comments / 60
    Add a Comment
    Jesse Lopez
    5h ago
    Israel are in cahoots with Beelzebub.
    A Child Of God
    12h ago
    Ezekiel 36-39:Mentions the restoration of Israel and warns against nations that would attempt to harm them, promising their downfall. What nations did God tell the Israelites to destroys He'll drive out the Hittites, Girgashites, Amorites, Canaanites, Perizzites, Hivites and Jebusites. Those seven nations are larger and stronger than you are. 2The Lord your God will hand them over to you. You will win the battle over them.Jeremiah 14:2[2]Judah mourneth, and the gates thereof languish; they are black unto the ground; and the cry of Jerusalem is gone up.Joel 3:7-9[7]Behold, I will raise them out of the place whither ye have sold them, and will return your recompence upon your own head:[8]And I will sell your sons and your daughters into the hand of the children of Judah, and they shall sell them to the Sabeans, to a people far off: for the LORD hath spoken it.
    View all comments
